Private Lender Law and Mortgage Automator Announce Joint Venture, Now Poised to Reshape Commercial Lending Industry

MARLBORO, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq. and Private Lender Law (privatelenderlaw.com) announced a joint venture/integration partnership with the Toronto-based loan management platform, Mortgage Automator.

Private Lender Law, the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G), is the largest full-service law firm serving the private lending industry—offering clients everything from loan closings and foreclosure/workout advice, to licensing and regulatory review. This unparalleled legal service within the industry has equated to over $30 billion in loan closings to date.

"For us, Mortgage Automator represents a game-changer for our private lender clients," said Private Lender Law founder, Jonathan Hornik. "By leveraging their expertise and technology, our firm will now have the capability to provide our already industry-leading nationwide closing services even quicker, along with other enhanced execution capabilities and a premium focus on accuracy."

Mortgage Automator has built a connection to directly link their clients to Private Lender

Law, so Mortgage Automator clients can now instantaneously deliver loan files to Private Lender Law with a push of a button. Loan documentation preparation will happen simultaneously with the transfer of the file.

By digitizing and automating lending processes, the loan origination and servicing platform provides a seamless connection between all parties involved in private lending transactions: lenders, brokers, lawyers, investors, and more.

With over $10B funded through the system, Mortgage Automator is equipped with a convenient interface and step-by-step processes that are adjustable to the unique needs of the user. It recognizes the many differences in the business processes of each lender and provides them with the flexibility of a platform built by mortgage professionals with decades of experience in the private mortgage industry.

"While we had proven ourselves in the Canadian market, we were focused on winning over the U.S.-based industry as well," said Joseph Fooks, Mortgage Automator Co-Founder. "That momentous turning point for our team came in 2021 when we won Innovator of the Year at the Pitbull Conference. The perfect next step for Mortgage Automator in the U.S. is to connect with the top U.S. law firm in the private lending space, Private Lender Law, led by Jon Hornik, Esq. and his entire team."

With an extensive legal database of nationwide closing documents, partnering with Private Lender Law became the optimal next phase for Mortgage Automator. "I think the key here is that Mortgage Automator will now populate Private Lender Law's extensive loan documents, nationwide—becoming the sole pipeline and prep tool for our clients," Hornik said. "What this essentially means is the world's quickest closing law firm in the country is now even faster."

As far as what the future holds for this strategic partnership, Hornik summed it up best saying, "Stay tuned for a powerhouse partnership of technology and legal know-how that is going to take this private lending industry by storm."

