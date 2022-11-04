ZENB ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR SPONSORSHIP WITH FC BARCELONA

As the Club's First Official Gluten-Free Food Partner in the US, ZENB is reinforcing an understanding of plant-based, high protein, gluten free options for high performance lifestyles

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ZENB, the direct-to-consumer, plant-based food brand known for its whole-plant approach, announced a multi-year sponsorship of professional football club FC Barcelona. The brand will become the first Official Gluten-Free Food Partner of the club in the US, as more individuals look for inspiration to professional sports teams and athletes who prioritize high performance lifestyles fueled by clean-eating, often relying on the benefits of plant-forward diets.

ZENB's new partnership will demonstrate their commitment to providing a new way of thinking about what plants can do.

The global partnership was launched to demonstrate ZENB's commitment to providing a new way of thinking about what plants can do – in our meals, for our bodies and in the world around us. Through the sponsorship, ZENB aims to inspire people everywhere to fuel their lives with the goodness of nature. Using parts of legumes and vegetables that are typically discarded (skin, seeds, stems and all), ZENB's whole-plant approach produces nutrient dense, gluten-free products that are packed with flavor – including their popular single-ingredient pasta made from 100% yellow peas and gourmet sauces made from whole veggies.

"At ZENB, we feel a responsibility to develop plant-powered foods that benefit people and the planet, and part of that is having a deep understanding of the health value and functionality of our products," shares Nobuhisa Hamana, Global President of ZENB.

"We've partnered with one of the world's most famous sports teams to bring our mission to the global stage and demonstrate the impact our WHOLE plant approach can have on a high-performance lifestyle," said Hugo Pérez, ZENB US Head of Marketing.

A trailblazer in the plant-based food space, ZENB's partnership with FC Barcelona will give both organizations the opportunity to observe and better understand the benefits of plant fuel for high performance. Not just for professional athletes, active and health-conscious consumers everywhere can benefit from nutrient-rich, whole plant foods as important dietary components. ZENB's products can help with this. For example, nutrients such as iron and phosphorus can support the normal functioning of energy metabolism. Potassium contributes to normal muscle function.

"We are thrilled to welcome ZENB as the Official Gluten-Free Partner of FC Barcelona in the US," said Juli Guiu, Marketing Area Vice President, FC Barcelona. "Their products are a shining example of how gluten-free, plant-based food can be tasty and play an important part in our daily lives. We hope that through our partnership we can unlock the maximum potential of plant-based nutrition".

Fans will be able to experience and learn more about ZENB through a wide range of product sampling activities, digital content, and other collaborations between ZENB and FC Barcelona. To celebrate the launch of this partnership, ZENB is giving away a trip to Barcelona, complete with airfare, hotel and tickets to a FC Barcelona match. The winner will be treated to a VIP Day of football.

To learn more, please visit ZENB.com/fcbarcelona.

About ZENB

ZENB (pronounced ZEN-bee) is a direct-to-consumer, plant-based food brand committed to providing a new way of thinking about what plants can do – in our meals, for our bodies, and in the world around us. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago. With a whole-plant approach to use the skin, seeds, stems and all, ZENB offers a range of product lines that elevate deliciousness, including ZENB Pasta & ZENB Gourmet Sauces, with plans for rapid expansion. ZENB aspires to improve sustainability and the global environment by thoughtfully selecting ingredients, including its ZENB Pasta made from 100% yellow peas, which has a lower carbon footprint and uses less water and fertilizer to grow than the durum wheat used to make traditional pasta. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

