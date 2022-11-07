Orlando Health Partners with Andor Health to Deliver State-of-the-Art Digital Front Door

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health is accelerating the pace of innovation for health systems by enabling virtual on-demand services. ThinkAndor® enables health systems to provide their patients with optimized and efficient access to virtual on-demand services like mental/behavioral health, virtual emergency department and emergency department triage, virtual nursing, and virtual sitting. Health systems can bring cohesive experiences to patients as well as simplify experiences for clinicians, which alleviates burnout and address staffing shortages. ThinkAndor's robust digital front door capabilities, including intelligent adaptive triage, enable health systems to increase access to care while balancing demand across service lines to properly scale resources amid the staffing challenges facing the healthcare industry.

Orlando Health Medical Group (PRNewswire)

ThinkAndor® digital front door enables a concierge approach to digital encounters where an AI-powered virtual assistant guides participants through virtual health encounters creating experiences consistent with how patients traditionally interact with care teams. These optimized experiences can be seamlessly integrated into existing electronic medical records (EMRs) and patient portals. Health systems that layer their EMRs with ThinkAndor® digital front door capabilities can configure ideal patient and provider experiences across care settings without increasing hospital burden.

ThinkAndor's trailblazing digital front door improves access to care by orchestrating and integrating all aspects of virtual care. With easy integration into comprehensive health records, ThinkAndor® digital front door improves patient access and right-sizes needs and volumes across lines of service by creating visibility, navigation, and access for patients. Health systems that have implemented ThinkAndor® capabilities have experienced the following:

64% reduction in unnecessary emergency department (ED) visits by navigating patients to virtual urgent and primary care

36% reduction in left without being seen (LWBS) rates in the ED

18 minutes reduction per patient in door-to-disposition times

2X increase in ED capacity

Improved patient safety and outcomes across all patient types/diagnoses with 5% of total virtual volume identified as near misses and decreased in-hospital mortality

23% increase in patient satisfaction scores

24% median reduction in readmissions and return ED visits with post-discharge follow-up and virtual patient monitoring

98% of clinicians report a better overall experience and improved efficiency

"ThinkAndor® has been an essential piece to our unified approach to virtual health. As we were operationalizing our virtual health strategy, it became apparent that our siloed technologies were disjointed providing unpredictable experiences for our patients and providers. We needed a unified approach that could provide world-class experiences that our patients are accustomed to," explained Sr. Vice President Sunil Desai MD, president of Orlando Health Medical Group. "ThinkAndor® digital front door capabilities increases efficiency by leveraging Epic MyChart and unifying what was being done with disparate technologies. Patients and providers now have access to consistent, AI-powered experiences in any setting and our facilities have increased capacity with existing resources."

By leveraging ThinkAndor® digital front door capabilities, hospitals looking to implement a strategic virtual health program can unify virtual health across all settings enabling consistent patient and provider experiences. To learn how you can achieve more with AI-powered virtual experiences, visit Andor Health booth 1527 at HLTH Nov. 13-15.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contacts

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko - SVP, Marketing

Email: Jennifer.Skitsko@andorhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andor Health