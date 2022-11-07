PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY LAUNCHES NEW CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTING GUEST EXPERIENCE

Welcoming Atmosphere, Quality Food and Exceptional Service at the Forefront for Iconic Family Dining Brand

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next few weeks, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery fans will get their first look at a new creative campaign "It's Baked Into Everything We Do." The campaign, developed by Buntin, Perkins agency of record, is centered around the wholesomeness that the brand, known for its 'Kindness Served Daily' philosophy, offers.

The new spots will begin appearing on linear and OTT television on Wednesday, November 9, and will also be featured across social, other digital media, outdoor and print platforms.

"For nearly 65 years, Perkins has served up craveable experiences that keep our guests coming back to our table" said Joe Artime , Chief Marketing Officer for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. "Our commitment to quality service and food is so deeply ingrained in our company culture, it truly is baked into who we are and everything we do."

The campaign features engaging scenes of family, friends and co-workers enjoying time together in Perkins restaurants, and uses the modular campaign line that can flex to speak to different topics. The first iteration, which promotes Perkins new Baconfest lineup and annual Holiday Bake Shop, states "Care. It's Baked Into Everything We Do." Other editions will feature alternate variations of the tagline that highlight the spirit of the brand. The spots will also highlight the iconic Pies and bakery treats Perkins is famous for, which are now available to order for holiday celebrations at www.perkinstogo.com.

"Our creative partners at Buntin are fiercely committed to brand growth through genuine connections. Our new campaign highlights that in today's fast-paced world, Perkins is a place where people can slow down and enjoy themselves in the company of loved ones over a great-tasting meal or dessert," added Artime. "The campaign features real people, from guests to team members, making the interpersonal connections that many are craving now."

For more information about Perkins, visit www.PerkinsRestaurants.com .

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has grown to 290 company-owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years, this legacy brand has transformed to become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.

Perkins offers an expansive menu that includes breakfast favorites, and with breakfast served all day, people can get exactly what they want with the signature Build-Your-Own Breakfast. The menu also features hearty homestyle entrées along with a wide selection of soups and salads, as well as the Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The Perkins iconic in-store bakery offers a wide selection of pies and other treats, including the signature Mammoth Muffins®. All the Perkins menu and Bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.

To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com .

