Sabre and THAI Smile implement distribution agreement to enable the airline to reach Sabre's global network of travel agencies

Sabre-connected travel agents can now shop, book and service international content from THAI Smile

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the implementation of a distribution deal with THAI Smile, to support the hybrid carrier's growth strategy.

Joining Sabre's global marketplace will enable THAI Smile to enhance its geographic reach and target new leisure and corporate traveller segments, while providing travel agents with increased options to create optimal experiences for their clients.

"We're elated to be able to distribute our fares and offers through Sabre's extensive global marketplace at this pivotal time for Thailand tourism," said Mr. Thamanoon Kuprasert, Acting Chief Executive Officer, THAI Smile Airways. "Now that Thailand has fully re-opened to the world's tourists, the implementation of our distribution agreement with Sabre is perfectly timed to enable us to help strengthen Thailand's position as a top tourist and business destination."

A subsidiary of Thailand's flag carrier Thai Airways International, THAI Smile flies to a host of domestic and international destinations, having first taken to the skies just over a decade ago, and the carrier is also incremental in extending Thai Airways route network with connecting flights for leisure and corporate travellers.

"As we look forward to further industry recovery and growth around the world, it is essential that all airlines, whether full service, low cost, or hybrid, have the right distribution strategy, and the right technology partner, to get their content in front of the right customer," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales. "We're thrilled to be marking THAI Smile's tenth anniversary by welcoming them to Sabre's global travel marketplace."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About THAI Smile Airways

THAI Smile Airways, a subsidiary airline of THAI Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), is a regional airline for short and medium-range flights. The airline commenced its commercial operations in 2012 with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry and to generate further travel opportunities for its clients. The fleet consist with 20 latest A320 Aircraft, and it is a member of Star Alliance Connecting Partner. Frequent travelers can also collect mileage to redeem prizes under Royal Orchid Plus, the THAI customer loyalty programme and stand a chance to enjoy many privileges through travel point.

