WITHERITE LAW GROUP AND FIESTA PARTNER TO FEED OVER 1,200 FAMILIES ACROSS THE METROPLEX THIS THANKSGIVING

Witherite Law Group spreads holiday cheer across Dallas-Fort Worth by giving away up $20,000 in groceries and 1,000 turkeys to local families

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Dallas' prominent hip hop and R&B radio stations and Fiesta are joining together to provide meals to Dallas-Fort Worth-area families this Thanksgiving – feeding over 1,200 families across the Metroplex.

1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Witherite Law Group) (PRNewswire)

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices increased approximately 11 percent over the last year, the largest increase in 23 years. More specifically, turkey prices are expected to be higher than previous years due to a combination of inflation and the effects of avian influenza, making it more difficult for already constrained families to meet their daily dietary needs. Witherite Law Group and its partners are committed to serving the community and ensuring those impacted by economic circumstances can have a healthy meal this holiday season.

Witherite Law Group, along with K104-FM Dallas, will host its annual Turkey Giveaway where 1,000 turkeys will be given to families in need from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Fiesta Mart #65, 2225 W. Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX 75224. The event is free and open to the community. Registration is not required. Tickets for the turkeys will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

"This is the second year that we've experienced significant increases in food costs, as well as a shortage of some pantry staples. And there doesn't seem to be any relief in sight," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "We're working with our partners to ease the economic hardships associated with the increase in food prices and ensure families in need have access to healthy meals this holiday season."

In addition to the turkey giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will host the $20,000 Grocery Gift Giveaway in partnership with Majic 94.5 and 97.9 The Beat where 200 people will receive one $100 Fiesta Mart gift card each. The $20,000 Grocery Gift Giveaway will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fiesta Mart #76, 4245 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, TX 76105.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

