Alba Wheels Up and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of KSI Corp.

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Alba Wheels Up ("Alba"), a full-service logistics company based in Valley Stream, New York, has acquired KSI Corp. ("KSI", or the "Company"), a provider of customs brokerage services on the west coast.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, KSI provides customs brokerage services with expertise in the biotech and semiconductor end markets and is one of the largest independent customs brokers in the Bay Area.

"The acquisition of KSI strategically complements our success in a number of other verticals where Alba is a nationally-recognized category leader," said Alba Wheels Up CEO Damien Stile. "For over seventy years, Alba's mission has steadfastly remained that our company's success is built on the success of our customers. Carl Bellante, KSI's CEO, and Dennis Siu, KSI's CFO, share that same philosophy."

Mr. Bellante and Mr. Siu believe that KSI's customers will benefit from Alba's shared values, including client and employee longevity, thought leadership and similarities in their approaches to trade sensitive sectors that require long-term relationships to build the technical and commercial knowledge required for success.

"Dennis and I have known Damien and senior members of the Alba team for more than twenty years. As we evaluated opportunities, Alba presented the best package for our employees and the strongest home for our customers," shared Carl Bellante.

KSI's headquarters in San Francisco will become Alba's fifth office and the second on the west coast. KSI's San Francisco, CA office expands Alba's office footprint: Los Angeles, CA; Houston, TX; Jersey City, NJ; and the corporate headquarters in Valley Stream, NY.

Southfield Partner Heb James commented, "We are excited to welcome the KSI team to the Alba family and believe it will be a great combination of logistics expertise. Alba is an industry leader in several verticals, including apparel, home furnishings and medical devices. The expansion into semiconductors and biotech will be end markets where Alba can leverage their capabilities to grow its market share and provide additional services."

Deerpath Capital Management provided debt financing. Finn Dixon & Herling LLP provided legal counsel to Alba and Southfield Capital.

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba Wheels Up is a fully integrated logistics provider offering customs brokerage, logistics, trade intelligence and industry-leading supply chain solutions to middle market and larger companies. Alba is headquartered in Valley Stream, NY with branch offices in Jersey City, NJ, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and now San Francisco, CA.

For more information, please visit www.albawheelsup.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

