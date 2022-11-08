Curriculum Associates Launches a New Edition of i-Ready® Classroom Mathematics to Further Support Student Engagement and Discourse-Driven Math Instruction

A number of new program enhancements for Grades K–1 and Grades 2–8 promote student-centered, activity-based learning opportunities in today's classrooms

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has created a new edition of the i-Ready Classroom Mathematics program to further support student-centered, activity-based, and culturally relevant learning opportunities in today's Grades K–8 classrooms. This new edition includes a number of new standards-aligned lessons, activities, and assessments for Grades K–1 to meet the developmental needs of early learners as they build their math fluency.

"With student-centered learning beginning in the earliest grades, we want to ensure that from kindergarten on students have every opportunity to develop – and build upon – their math skills," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "The new edition of i-Ready Classroom Mathematics provides even more activities and supports so teachers can continually engage every student in meaningful and collaborative math learning."

i-Ready Classroom Mathematics features new protocols for engagement and additional guidance for all grade levels, and resources within the Teacher's Guides help teachers support discourse and implement teaching best practices based on the Standards for Mathematical Practice.

For Grades K–1 specifically, the program emphasizes hands-on, age-appropriate learning that helps build students' number sense and understanding. Through repeated daily practice activities, combined with other counting opportunities, students learn the counting sequence, identify number patterns, and develop an understanding of the base-10 number system. The activities utilize counters, cubes, and other manipulatives so students can develop their understanding in a fun and engaging way before moving on to more abstract mathematical challenges.

The program additionally enables teachers to choose from a variety of student-led, easily modifiable centers in which students apply skills, strategies, and procedures while teachers lead differentiated groups. Teachers can also quickly assess student understanding through a number of low-stakes assessments, including new activity-based assessments which are available for every Mathematics lesson.

For Grades 2–8, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics features new STEM-focused graphic stories that highlight the lives and contributions of individuals with diverse backgrounds, as well as enhanced real-world connections to STEM professions within the activities. The program also has improved Math Talks focused on activating students' prior knowledge before the start of each new activity as part of the program's effective Try–Discuss–Connect instructional framework.

All of the updates for Grades 2–8 are designed to draw students toward learning and drive individual growth as students develop conceptual understanding, build procedural fluency, and apply the mathematics to novel situations.

More about i-Ready Classroom Mathematics

i-Ready Classroom Mathematics helps teachers deliver discourse-based instruction while empowering students to think mathematically and discuss mathematical ideas. Its print and online grade-differentiated resources work cohesively to support the teaching and learning process. The program uses multiple-day lessons and instructional routines to help students understand important mathematical concepts, make connections between multiple mathematical strategies, and deepen their conceptual understanding by leading the majority of the classroom discussion. There are also frequent opportunities for practice and assessment to ensure students understand concepts and to help teachers make instructional decisions.

The program includes a variety of professional learning resources that are built into the beginning of every unit and embedded within every lesson. It also offers professional guidance for supporting English Learners, including language differentiation strategies that provide scaffolds for the five WIDA (World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment) language proficiency levels and ideas for community and cultural responsiveness that can be incorporated during each lesson.

When used with the i-Ready Diagnostic and its Prerequisite reports, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics also helps educators identify students' learning needs and effectively balance instruction of prerequisite skills and current grade-level content.

To learn more about i-Ready Classroom Mathematics and the new updates, visit i-ReadyClassroomMathematics.com/24.

*Contact your local Curriculum Associates representative to see if this new edition of i-Ready Classroom Mathematics is available in your area.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

