ASCENT HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT NAMES MELISSA SMITH CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Hospitality Management , a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 550 Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery restaurants nationwide, recently named Melissa Smith as Chief Human Resources Officer. Smith is a seasoned human resources professional with more than 26 years of experience. In her new role, she will oversee benefits, compensation, succession planning, performance management, employee engagement, compliance, and leadership development. She will report to CEO Michael Abt.

"We are delighted to have such an experienced and talented individual join our executive team. Melissa's extensive experience in human resources will be invaluable to our organization as we strive to Build an Amazing Workplace and Create Customers for Life, our overarching goals at Ascent," said Michael Abt , CEO for Ascent Hospitality Management. "As we look to grow and evolve our brands, Melissa's leadership and keen ability to engage employees across departments will help steer us toward an exciting future."

Melissa Smith has spent most of her career in the restaurant industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise within the space including leadership roles with Focus Brands and Church's Chicken. Smith most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Floor & Decor.

Melissa Smith holds a Masters of Business Administration - Human Resources Development from Johnson & Wales University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Her certifications include Women in Governance from UCLA Anderson School of Management, the Center for Executive Coaching, and SPHR.

"I am looking forward to helping fully leverage Ascent Hospitality Management's trajectory of growth and making sure the organization's talent is ready for the growth ahead," said Melissa Smith, Chief Human Resources Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management.

About Ascent Hospitality Management

Ascent Hospitality Management is the parent company to legacy brands Perkins Restaurant & Bakery and Huddle House. With more than 550 locations, the company's purpose is "Bringing friends and families together, over delicious food, served from the heart." Their mission is to Build an Amazing Workplace, Create Customers for Life, and Become Franchisor of Choice.

Ascent Hospitality Management embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people. They are transforming the landscape for full-service restaurants as they modernize their designs and operations. Ascent strives to take their brands from legacy to legendary status.

