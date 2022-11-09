HOLIDAY SHOPPING: WHAT SHOPPERS SAY THEY WANT FOR THE SEASON - COMFORT & SAVINGS

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: WHAT SHOPPERS SAY THEY WANT FOR THE SEASON - COMFORT & SAVINGS

CARY, N.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

The peak holiday shopping season has arrived. The question is now how, where, and when will consumers shop this year? Each year, Cotton Incorporated's Lifestyle MonitorTM survey asks buyers how they plan on tackling gift giving to offer brands and retailers a preview of their shopping intentions.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8966453-cotton-incorporated-lifestyle-monitor-survey/

On November 2, 2022, Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, Melissa Bastos discussed the results of the survey and how consumers are planning on shopping this holiday season. She also shared details on consumers feelings on in-store and online shopping.

THE 2022 SURVEY REVEALS:

About half of shoppers plan to shop for their holiday gifts in physical stores.

This year's top purchasing categories are:

Shoppers say they research their gifts before buying and look for gift inspiration from social sites

Shoppers say they won't start buying until November, with the majority looking to buy over Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Even with inflation, most buyers plan to spend about the same on gifts as last year

For more information please visit: lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com and https://thefabricofourlives.com/shop

MORE ABOUT MELISSA BASTOS:

Melissa leads research, analysis, and presents consumer and retail behaviors across the globe. She directs the development of corporate performance measures, corporate strategy, and strategic research including global consumer attitudinal and behavioral studies as well as product assessments, such as the Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor™ and Retail Monitor™.

Produced for: Cotton Incorporated

View original content:

SOURCE Cotton Incorporated