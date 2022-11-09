SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

United States Toll-Free: +1 844 200 6205

United States Toll/International: +1 646 904 5544

Access Code: 844358

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=0776790d&confId=42638

Investors:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Media:

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer                 
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2023-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301672051.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.