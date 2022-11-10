Capital Digestive Care Laboratory Opens; First GI Specialty Practice Recognized as Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence

State-of-the-art laboratory facility will provide comprehensive diagnostic testing and specialized research expertise to patients across the Mid-Atlantic states

Local and state public officials join Capital Digestive Care and Roche Diagnostics leadership at laboratory's ribbon-cutting ceremony

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology (GI) practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced that its new, 22,000 square foot, state-of-the-art laboratory has been recognized as a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence, the first GI specialty practice in the United States with the designation. Today, at the facility's grand opening directly outside the nation's capital in Silver Spring, Maryland, local and state public officials joined healthcare and community leaders for a ribbon-cutting celebration and tour of the laboratory and its cutting-edge tools now available to support the critical diagnostics service needs of more than 160 physicians and advanced care practitioners from across the region.

The Capital Digestive Care Laboratory provides its patients and physician networks with unparalleled access to advanced technology, precision medicine, and innovative, emerging diagnostic tools. As part of Capital Digestive Care's integrated GI health network, the expanded laboratory completes an end-to-end continuum of care for patients from diagnosis and treatment through ongoing screening and future research.

"By increasing our laboratory space to incorporate the most advanced pathology and clinical laboratory services for our digestive health patients, we are enabling the digital transformation of healthcare that is more personalized and predictive," said Dr. Michael Weinstein, CEO of Capital Digestive Care. "As the largest, integrated GI practice in the Mid-Atlantic states, the Capital Digestive Care Laboratory is an essential piece of our continuum of care model, delivering unmatched quality, expertise, and expedited convenience while also building the future of laboratory medicine with our partners."

With direct access and proximity for both physicians and patients, the Capital Digestive Care Laboratory completes 98 percent of tests in less than a 48-hour period, providing fast, accurate results, as well as convenience. An expert team of GI-focused pathologists and board-certified laboratory scientists handle the processing of more than 125,000 biopsy specimens and 180,000 additional diagnostic studies per year. The lab also processes more than 300,000 clinical tests annually.

As a Roche Center of Excellence, Capital Digestive Care joins a prestigious group of health systems recognized for their expertise in delivering quality data using advanced technologies and diagnostic tools to improve patient care.

"Capital Digestive Care Laboratory is honored to be the first GI specialty practice in the United States recognized as a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence," said Laura Vivian, executive director of Capital Digestive Care Laboratory. "The state-of-the-art diagnostic tools available in our lab coupled with our expert team provide the accurate and rapid results required to assist our physicians in disease diagnosis and patient care. This collaboration with Roche Diagnostics will help to expand our research capabilities and our ability to develop more personalized and actionable approaches to health and wellness in GI and beyond."

In collaboration with Chevy Chase Clinical Research, the clinical research affiliate of Capital Digestive Care, Capital Digestive Care and Roche Diagnostics will work together to support the development and testing of next-generation diagnostic tools to advance care for patients.

Advanced diagnostic testing, including anatomic pathology, molecular diagnostics, and clinical diagnostics services, are all part of the Capital Digestive Care Laboratory's comprehensive offering of in-lab and at-home sample collection and testing. To learn more about the new Silver Spring facility and its services visit https://www.capitaldigestivecare.com/digestive-care/specialty-services/laboratory/.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. Recent partnerships with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Southeastern Virginia have expanded its network to more than 160 physicians and advanced care practitioners who treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn's Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 200,000 patients annually.

With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care's integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 25 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

