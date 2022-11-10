Duke Energy to install microgrid at Camp Lejeune

Project is part of a $22 million utility energy services contract

Will provide additional energy resiliency for the military complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has been awarded a $22 million utility energy service contract (UESC) by Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune for the design and construction of a microgrid at the military base.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

The innovative microgrid solution includes upgraded electrical infrastructure, 5 megawatts (MW) of on-site natural gas-fired generation, a 5.4-MW battery energy storage system, integration of an existing solar photovoltaic system, and a microgrid controller to provide integrated demand management, black start and islanding capability.

"We're excited to bring additional energy reliability and resiliency to Camp Lejeune," said Melisa Johns, vice president, Distributed Energy Solutions at Duke Energy. "This project offers a number of innovative and integrated solutions that will lead to more efficient energy use and significant cost savings to Camp Lejeune."

The award leverages Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP) funding to install the microgrid at Camp Johnson – an education and training area located within Camp Lejeune.

"The Marine Corps is investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure to position installations to prevent, recover and survive a prolonged loss of electrical service from weather – and climate-related events," explained Marine Corps Installations Command Public Works Director Walter Ludwig. "This UESC award is a major step toward furthering the reliability, resilience and efficiency of Camp Lejeune's electrical infrastructure and on-site generation capabilities."

While many installations have backup generators, microgrids provide a more sophisticated generation source. Microgrids enable operators to manage the power load and everything plugged into the grid, while redirecting power to critical missions that require an uninterruptible energy supply during an unplanned power outage.

Located in Onslow County, N.C., Camp Lejeune is home to the largest concentration of Marines in the Marine Corps. It makes up nearly 20% of the Marine Corps' installation energy consumption. In addition to multiple other energy efficiency projects, Duke Energy also completed a 13-MW solar facility at Camp Lejeune in 2015. This project will further reduce energy demand and consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs at the installation by upgrading solar photovoltaic system inverters and installing lighting upgrades.

This UESC project is part of Duke Energy's unregulated federal business. As a Department of Energy certified Energy Services Company (ESCO), Duke Energy's ESCO team develops and delivers solutions that strengthen infrastructure reliability, operational resilience and energy cost performance for federal customers.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

