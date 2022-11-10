Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. to once again host 65th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Resource Fair

This Annual tradition held the day before Thanksgiving at The Baltimore Convention Center feeds approximately 2,000 individuals

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is happy to announce that they will once again host their 65th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center. This will be Goodwill's first time hosting the event since 2019.

Over 300 volunteers, from across Maryland, will come together to provide turkey and all the trimmings to approximately 2,000 individuals who otherwise may not be fortunate enough to celebrate the holidays. The Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair is one of the longest running Thanksgiving events in the Baltimore area and free tickets are available through social service agencies or by contacting Goodwill directly.

In addition to food and entertainment, Goodwill will also host a Resource Fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to have resumes prepared for them, talk to Goodwill staff about training and job placement services, and consult with representatives from numerous community service organizations for employment and related social services information.

WHO: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

WHAT: 65th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Resource Fair

WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

WHEN: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Dinner: 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Resource Fair: 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, please visit: www.goodwllches.org/thanksgiving

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that provides job training, job placement and other human services for people who are unemployed or face other challenges to employment, including people with significant disabilities. Last year, Goodwill placed over 900 individuals into jobs. Revenue generated from the sale of donated goods helps fund these programs. For more information on Goodwill, please visit www.goodwillches.org

Media Contact:

Jonathan Balog

Chief Communications Officer

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

410-598-7617 / jbalog@goodwillches.org

