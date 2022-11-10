K-12 Technology Company Red Rover Launches Virtual Substitute Management Event

The inaugural Substitute Management Symposium (SMS) is a unique opportunity for K-12 administrators and managers to glean insights on better substitute management from industry thought leaders.

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rover, the premiere technology company that is revolutionizing substitute management for K-12 administrators, is launching its first-ever Substitute Management Symposium (SMS) on Jan. 24, 2023. Red Rover's one-day virtual event brings together HR practitioners, thought leaders, and industry experts to share best practices on strategic substitute management. SMS is free to attend when you register on or before Dec. 15, 2022, and then the registration fee increases to $120.

Red Rover's Substitute Management Symposium brings together hundreds of administrators, managers, and industry leaders to share insights around a more thoughtful and strategic approach to substitute management. (PRNewswire)

Through its vision to put the best educators in every school every day, Red Rover created SMS to address the ongoing challenge K-12 schools face in finding, training, and retaining highly qualified substitute teachers, an issue that was compounded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel O'Shaughnessey, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Red Rover, noted the substitute shortage issue is too important to address casually and that getting the best person in the classroom is essential in K-12 education today. SMS will allow attendees to discuss meaningful ways to create change in this area.

"We are thrilled to offer the first-ever Substitute Management Symposium," said O'Shaughnessey. "It is a unique opportunity for administrators to tap into cutting-edge methods for improving how they fill substitute requests and also creating a collective of qualified individuals to step into the shoes of an absent teacher – a role that's challenging to fill."

The SMS event is centered on actionable best practices administrators and managers can use right away. Key topics include substitute orientation and training, school-level support for substitutes, and substitute retention and recruitment. Attendees can also expect:

Networking with fellow HR professionals and industry experts

Inspiration from new ideas and emerging trends

To earn credit hours toward pHCLE certification

Free swag and lunch

An insightful keynote presentation by Jay Midwood

The SMS keynote speaker, Jay Midwood, is the Chief of Human Capital for the Central Falls School District in Central Falls, RI. He also spent more than a decade working at the national level at the Center for Secondary School Redesign as V.P. of Operations. Midwood was also featured in the book Substantial Classrooms: Redesigning the Substitute Teaching Experience.

"It is an honor to have been named the keynote speaker for an innovative event like SMS," Midwood said. "It is my hope to inspire school administrators to bunk tradition and see that there are far more effective ways to manage and retain the best substitutes in their schools."

Other speakers for the event include the following industry experts: Kelly Coash-Johnson, Executive Director American Association of School Personnel Administrators; Jessie Weiser, Chief Operating Officer at Substantial Classrooms; and Geoffrey Smith, President and CEO of the Substitute Teaching Division at STEDI.org.

Visit the Substitute Management Symposium page to get more information and to register. Registration is free through Dec 15.

About Red Rover Technologies, LLC.

Red Rover delivers a modern, intuitive employee absence & attendance management solution to simplify the lives of K-12 HR Directors. As the fastest-growing absence management solution, Red Rover supports more than 600 districts to provide the best educator in every classroom, every day. Red Rover is headquartered in Exton, PA. Learn more at redroverk12.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

