Arasan announces MIPI CSI IP for FPGA supporting full C-PHY 2.0 speeds

Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI CSI IP supporting C-PHY v2.0 speeds of up to 54.72Gbps (when operating up to 8 Gsps with all 3 channels) for FPGA designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan has released an all new version of its MIPI CSI IP compliant with the CSI-2 v2.1 Specifications supporting C-PHY v2.0 speeds of up to 8 Gbps (for 1channel) for FPGA designs. This IP is designed to meet FPGA timing limitations to run at slower frequencies while still providing the necessary bandwidth.

Arasan C-PHY v2.0 / D-PHY v2.5 Combo ASIC (PRNewswire)

In confirming with our tagline "We are Compliance", Arasan's IP has been used on multiple protocol analyzers, lab based standards compliance testers and high volume production testers. The new MIPI CSI-2 IP is primarily targeted towards such compliance and production test applications.

Arasan MIPI D-PHY IP, C-PHY, CSI IP and DSI IP are already used for compliance testing for speeds of up to 2.5Gsps. This new CSI-2 controller for FPGA works seamlessly with Arasan's MIPI C/D-PHY Combo ASIC supporting speeds of upto 4.5Gsps. Compliance test companies can license our controller and MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo ASIC to build their products.

Imaging companies that would like to build prototypes or limited production quantities of their high resolution camera products can also license our CSI IP along with the MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo ASIC.

The MIPI CSI IP for FPGA is available for immediate licensing. Customers licensing our CSI Controller IP can have the peace of mind knowing our IP is compliant with the specifications. It is used to test Compliance!

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

(PRNewsfoto/Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.