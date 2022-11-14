CBAK Energy Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

--Net Revenues up 504% year over year in the third quarter –

DALIAN, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $57.7 million , an increase of 504% from $9.6 million for the same period of 2021.

Gross profit was $3.5 million , representing an increase of 206%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , from gross profit of $1.1 million for the same period of 2021.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting change in fair value of warrants) was narrowed to $0.9 million from $3.0 million for the same period of 2021, reduced by 68.6%.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Our company managed to maintain a strong momentum in the growth of revenues in the third quarter of 2022. Our efforts to develop the electric vehicle ("EV") & light electric vehicle("LEV") market have achieved noticeable progress. Our revenues contributed from the EV & LEV market in the third quarter grew by 413% compared to the same period in 2021. Our strategic partnership with JinPeng Group, one of China's biggest LEV manufacturers, and its EV manufacturing unit, Jemmell, brings our battery products to an increasing number of electric vehicles. With our cooperation with more EV/LEV manufacturers, we anticipate to see our products be applied to more electric vehicles and revenues from this market segment grow at a faster pace."

Mr. Li continued: "We are also glad to see that there is an increasing global demand for green energy, which substantially boost our energy storage business. We believe that our clients with businesses all over the world will keep a strong demand for our battery products in the near future."

Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, noted: "In the first nine months of 2022, we managed to achieve a year-over-year increase of 681% in revenues to $194 million. During this period, revenues from our battery business grew by 168% to $66.6 million as compared to the same period of 2021, of which revenues from the LEV/EV sector have posted a strong increase of 341%. Given the strong demand for our battery products, we are very positive about our growth and development in the near term."

Third Quarter of 2022 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

In August 2022 , CBAK Energy announced a strategic partnership agreement with Welson Power , a China -based new energy company that has a broad sales network in India , to sell CBAK Energy's model 32140 batteries in the Indian market.

In September 2022 , CBAK Energy announced that it obtained a battery order worth of approximately EUR 28.4 million ( $27.8 million ) from a leading European provider of heating, cooling and renewable energy systems. This new order will bring the total order value that CBAK Energy has received from the Customer in 2022 to approximately EUR 59.6 million .

Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were $57.7 million, an increase of 504% from $9.6 million for the same period of 2021. This was driven mostly by strong sales of high-power lithium batteries as well as from sales of materials for use in manufacturing lithium battery, a new operating segment as a result of the acquisition of Zhejiang Hitrans Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd ("Hitrans") in November 2021. The table below breaks down our net revenues by segment, and further breaks down the battery segment by end application and the materials segment by product type.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications

($ thousands)

2021 Third Quarter

2022

Third Quarter

% Change

YoY

Segment 1 High power lithium batteries used in:













Uninterruptible supplies

$9,335

$24,680

164 % Light electric vehicles

227

1,146

404 % Electric vehicles

-

20

- Trading of raw materials used in lithium batteries

-

-

-



9,562

25,846

170 % Segment 2 Materials for use in manufacturing of lithium battery cell Precursor Cathode

- -

20,681 11,195

- -



-

31,876

- Total

$9,562

$57,722

504 %























Cost of revenues was $54.3 million, an increase of 544% from $8.4 million for the same period of 2021. This was in line with the increased net revenues.

Gross profit was $3.5 million, representing an increase of 206% from $1.1 million in the same period of 2021. Gross Margin was 6%, a decrease of 6% from 12% in the same period of 2021. The decrease in gross profits was primarily due to the increase in raw material prices and the fact that our materials segment has a lower profit margin.

Total operating expenses were $4.9 million, an increase of 14.8% from $4.3 million in the same period of 2021. Most of the increase in all expense categories was the revenue growth and was largely attributable to an increase in headcount as result of the acquisition of Hitrans and additional hires in our new facility in Nanjing.

Research and development expenses were $2.4 million , an increase of 31% from $1.8 million for the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were $0.8 million , an increase of 64% from $0.5 million for the same period of 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million , a decrease of 14% from $2.2 million for the same period of 2021.

Recovery of doubtful accounts was $0.2 million , compared to $0.2 million for the same period of 2021.

Operating loss was $1.5 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021, representing a decrease of 53.3%.

Finance income, net was $0.7 million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of 2021, representing an increase of 433%.

Change in fair value of warrants was $0.9 million, compared to $23.0 million for the same period of 2021. The change in the fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to share price movement.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $290, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $20.0 million for the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both nil. In comparison, basic and diluted income per share for the same period of 2021 were both $0.23.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In $ except for number of shares)







December 31,



September 30,









2021



2022

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 7,357,875





4,045,329

Pledged deposits







18,996,749





37,591,281

Trade and bills receivable, net







49,907,129





21,902,180

Inventories







30,133,340





52,709,868

Prepayments and other receivables







12,746,990





5,457,532

Receivables from former subsidiary







2,263,955





6,341,988

Amount due from non-controlling interest, current







125,883





112,424

Amount due from related party







472,061





210,796

Income tax recoverable







47,189





56,251

Investment in sales-type lease, net







790,516





815,013

Total current assets







122,841,687





129,242,662























Property, plant and equipment, net







90,042,773





88,154,577

Construction in progress







27,343,092





15,839,191

Long-term investments, net







712,930





917,768

Prepaid land use right- non current







13,797,230





12,081,968

Intangible assets, net







1,961,739





1,383,789

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net







1,968,032





571,851

Investment in sales-type lease, net







838,528





317,279

Amount due from non-controlling interest, non-current







62,941





56,212

Deferred tax assets, net







1,403,813





1,175,624

Goodwill







1,645,232





1,470,904

Total assets





$ 262,617,997



$ 251,211,825























Liabilities



















Current liabilities



















Trade and bills payable





$ 65,376,212



$ 70,532,360

Short-term bank loans







8,811,820





17,573,866

Other short-term loans







4,679,122





3,482,583

Accrued expenses and other payables







22,963,700





19,602,212

Payables to former subsidiaries, net







326,507





368,772

Deferred government grants, current







3,834,481





1,613,838

Product warranty provisions







127,837





104,053

Operating lease liability, current







801,797





304,574

Finance lease liability, current







-





1,173,589

Warrants liability







5,846,000





1,147,000

Total current liabilities







112,767,476





115,902,847























Deferred government grants, non-current







6,189,196





5,809,485

Operating lease liability







876,323





120,101

Product warranty provision







1,900,429





1,776,912

Total liabilities







121,733,424





123,609,345























Commitments and contingencies









































Shareholders' equity



















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 88,849,222

issued and 88,705,016 outstanding as of December 31, 2021, 89,135,064

issued and 88,990,858 outstanding as of September 30, 2022







88,849





89,135

Donated shares







14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital







241,946,362





243,053,288

Statutory reserves







1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit







(122,498,259)





(121,248,906)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







2,489,017





(12,382,483)











137,358,169





124,843,234

Less: Treasury shares







(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)

Total shareholders' equities







133,291,559





120,776,624

Non-controlling interests







7,593,014





6,825,856

Total of equities







140,884,573





127,602,480























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







262,617,997





251,211,825



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In $ except for number of shares)







Three months ended



Nine months ended









September 30,



September 30,









2021



2022



2021



2022

Net revenues





$ 9,562,190





57,721,692



$ 24,867,393



$ 194,267,650

Cost of revenues







(8,430,808)





(54,261,244)





(20,798,931)





(179,955,540)

Gross profit







1,131,382





3,460,448





4,068,462





14,312,110







































Operating expenses:



































Research and development expenses







(1,815,756)





(2,385,591)





(3,344,817)





(7,998,181)

Sales and marketing expenses







(510,386)





(834,501)





(1,262,999)





(2,361,839)

General and administrative expenses







(2,158,183)





(1,866,055)





(5,823,560)





(6,556,944)

Recovery of (provision for) doubtful accounts







178,897





142,966





437,475





(68,651)

Total operating expenses







(4,305,428)





(4,943,181)





(9,993,901)





(16,985,615)

Operating loss







(3,174,046)





(1,482,733)





(5,925,439)





(2,673,505)

Finance income, net







129,340





687,345





174,442





71,869

Other income (expenses), net







69,970





(991,352)





1,619,194





(1,165,094)

Impairment of non-marketable equity securities







(43)





-





(690,585)





-

Change in fair value of warrants







22,998,000





936,000





57,174,000





4,699,000

Income (loss) before income tax







20,023,221





(850,740)





52,351,612





932,270

Income tax credit (expenses)







-





2,012





-





(84,230)

Net income (loss)







20,023,221





(848,728)





52,351,612





848,040

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests







(3,487)





848,438





(21,995)





401,313

Net income (loss) attributable to

shareholders of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





$ 20,019,734





(290)



$ 52,329,617



$ 1,249,353







































Other comprehensive income (loss)



































Net income (loss)







20,023,221





(848,728)





52,351,612





848,040

– Foreign currency translation adjustment







243,258





(8,925,745)





1,473,992





(15,620,472)

Comprehensive income (loss)







20,266,479





(9,774,473)





53,825,604





(14,772,432)

Less: Comprehensive loss (income)

attributable to non-controlling interests







(3,404)





1,632,419





(16,024)





1,150,285

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable

to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





$ 20,263,075





(8,142,054)



$ 53,809,580



$ (13,622,147)







































Income (Loss) per share



































– Basic





$ 0.23



$ 0.00 *

$ 0.60



$ 0.01

– Diluted





$ 0.23



$ 0.00 *

$ 0.60



$ 0.01







































Weighted average number of shares of common stock:



































– Basic







88,419,998





88,996,692





87,043,490





88,900,977

– Diluted







88,709,210





89,996,692





87,349,010





88,923,265



* Less than $0.01 per share

