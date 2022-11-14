Feast Your Eyes on Pei Wei's NEW Group Ordering Packages

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen brings bigger value and more food to their bundle options for the holidays

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feasts are now home for the holidays at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen! Packed with value and flavor, they will be introducing three new bundle packages targeting small to medium-sized groups through December 31st, 2022.

Pei Wei's NEW Feasts are packed with value and flavor. Enjoy this limited-time deal throughout the holiday season. Build your Feast from 3 different package options until 12/31. (PRNewswire)

Replacing the Family Bundle, which offered one option for 3-4 guests, the new Feasts are designed to accommodate multiple groups between 3 and 7 guests. "Our new Feasts will offer a much heartier serving and up to 25% savings versus ordering a la carte," said Pei Wei Director of Marketing Brian Dreeland. "The bigger you Feast, the more you save."

Get 3-5 entrées from a list of flavorful creations depending on your package selection. You will also receive one of Pei Wei's 3 bestselling Shareables and Thai Donuts as a perfect ending to your Feast.

Feast for 3

Any 3 entrées, a choice of 8 Crab Wontons, 8 Chicken Dumplings, or 1 order of Signature Chicken Lettuce Wraps, and a side of 6 Thai Donuts for dessert.

Feast for 4-5

Any 4 entrées, a choice of 10 Crab Wontons, 10 Chicken Dumplings, or 1 order of Signature Chicken Lettuce Wraps, and a side of 10 Thai Donuts for dessert.

Feast for 6-7

Any 5 entrées, a choice of 12 Crab Wontons, 12 Chicken Dumplings, or 2 orders of Signature Chicken Lettuce Wraps, and a side of 12 Thai Donuts for dessert.

Order Pei Wei's NEW Feasts in-store, online, or in the Pei Wei App for a limited time.

Bio:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Their delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates 165 locations across the United States and licenses nontraditional units in airports, food trucks, malls and college campuses.

