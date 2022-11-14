iXensor announces partnership with Innova Medical Group at 2022 MEDICA

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, today announces that a partnership has been established with Innova Medical Group. Innova Medical Group is a leading global scale-up platform for rapid screening and diagnosis, with notably more than 2 billion rapid test kits delivered to customers worldwide since its inception in 2020. At MEDICA, Innova Medical Group presents the high-end PHRONESIA Smart Ovulation Test, the first "Powered by iXensor Technology" product, into its range of PHRONESIA self-tests portfolio.
Expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic, some medical testing has shifted from central labs to point-of-care and now to consumers' homes as self-testing. iXensor believes its 70 international patents-protected PixoTech® technology can play a significant role in addressing the growing demands of smart at-home testing by working with lateral flow assay manufacturers, pharmaceutical partners, and MedTech innovators.
Based on the proprietary PixoTech® technology and PixoTech® XLab, the virtual co-development laboratory, iXensor has developed both At-Home self-test and Point-of-Care testing products across women's health, diabetes, infectious and cardiovascular diseases under Eveline® and PixoTest® brands that are certified with the US FDA and CE-Mark and sold to global markets across five continents.
"We are impressed by iXensor's technology that turns smartphones into self-testing devices and empowers users at their point of need. We are delighted to partner with iXensor for the development of our PHRONESIA Smart Ovulation Test with a fully integrated hardware, App and cloud solution, all being manufactured in a cost-effective manner." said Mr. Xavier Guerin, President of Europe at Innova Medical Group.
About Innova Medical Group
Innova Medical Group is a global health screening and diagnostic innovator driven to dramatically improve health outcomes worldwide with equitable, high-value testing solutions. Our global scale-up platform enables us to accelerate, build, promote and deploy myriad accessible innovative and affordable tests customized to meet and empower the user at their point of need.
https://innovamedgroup.eu/
About iXensor
iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world's first US FDA-approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech®, iXensor has ventured into self-testing and point-of-care testing. Currently, iXensor is also active in technology licensing, partner co-developments, and Contract Development and Manufacturing Services for decentralized testing.
www.ixensor.com
