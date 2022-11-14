LianLian Global Secures iwoca, RITMO, and YouLend partnerships as it continues to build an integrated cross-border payments and financing solution

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global, a leading global cross-border payment service provider, announced the expansion of its global integrated ecommerce finance solution with the onboarding of global ecommerce financing heavyweights iwoca, RITMO, and YouLend. LianLian Global's strategic position is to provide a variety of capital-access products to ecommerce sellers through its platform.

The news cements LianLian Global as the world's most integrated ecommerce payments and financing solution provider.

The partnerships announced today cements LianLian Global as the world's most integrated ecommerce payments and financing solution provider for online merchants in the US and UK. Additionally, LianLian Global has become the first global cross-border payment provider to offer significant pre-negotiated financing rates and options for its existing customers.As a result, their customers can expect a transparent finance structure with a flat fee as low as 2% on the capital provided and up to 20% discount from other high-street prices. Visit www.lianlianglobal.com/financing for more information.

"We are pleased to announce our new partnerships with iwoca, RITMO, and YouLend. These partnerships signal our ambitions to become the world's most integrated cross-border payments growth partner for ecommerce sellers around the world," said Kevin Boland, VP International Business Development, LianLian Global. "At LianLian Global, we are fully committed to creating a holistic value-added service to ecommerce sellers by addressing their payments and finance needs through our platform."

LianLian Global understands that a company's cash reserves are not always sufficient to meet its needs. According to a 2021 Small Business Credit Survey in the US, over a one-third (37%) of companies applied for financing. However, 47% of non-applicants who needed loans did not apply. According to iwoca's SME Expert Index in the UK, managing cash flow was the most common loan purpose for over two in five small businesses (42%) in Q3 2022, a 16 percentage point increase from the same period last year.

This suggests that there exists a significant demand for financing for many small businesses including ecommerce sellers.

LianLian Global's finance partnership is designed to provide much-needed financing options for ecommerce businesses in the US and UK as they prepare for the Q4 sales peak. To apply for the pre-negotiated finance options and discounts, ecommerce merchants need to sign up to the LianLian Global platform and follow the financing application process. Visit www.lianlianglobal.com/financing to sign up today.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with LianLian Global to help marketplace ecommerce sellers grow and reach their potential," said Harry Cranfield, Partner Channel Manager at iwoca. "This strategic partnership enables us to offer our fast and flexible finance to LianLian Global's customers, helping them solve cash flow challenges, buy inventory, invest in marketing and more."

"RITMO is delighted to partner with LianLian Global to help direct-to-consumer and marketplace ecommerce sellers to grow," said Jorge Juttner, Head of Partnership at RITMO. "This partnership will allow Ritmo to offer LianLian Global's ecommerce customers access to much-needed finance to support business expansion plans, manage supplier payment challenges, and ensure their marketing budget matches their ambition."

"We are excited to provide LianLian Global's marketplace sellers access to the financing they need to drive growth and expansion," said Tom Longhurst, Strategic Partnerships at YouLend. "YouLend sees LianLian Global as a best-in-class partner that shares our goal of friction free, global commerce. We're excited to join forces to unlock opportunities for online merchants as they plan for the upcoming sales period."

Last August, LianLian Global first announced that it had partnered with London-based lendtech Uncapped to provide US and UK registered ecommerce companies with financing from $100,000 to $10 million. Eligible ecommerce businesses can apply for financing without any equity, interest or personal guarantees in under 48-hours.

LianLian Global has offices in 12 countries that help more than 1.4 million ecommerce stores grow their cross-border businesses. LianLian Global owns over 60 licenses worldwide. In addition, the company has partnered with leading financial institutions such as Citi, Deutsche Bank, and J.P. Morgan to power their solutions.

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global is a leading cross-border payments company that connects local sellers to global opportunities. We make it easy for ecommerce merchants to do more international business. So when sellers need to receive international payouts, get financing, solve shipping logistics, manage foreign exchange, or pay tax obligations abroad, we simplify the complexity of operating in other countries, giving merchants and sellers the freedom to do business seamlessly. Part of LianLian Digitech, and with licenses and offices in the Americas, Europe and throughout Asia, LianLian Global is integrated into mainstream ecommerce platforms worldwide, with services covering more than 100 countries and regions. www.lianlianglobal.com

About iwoca

iwoca is unlocking economic growth by expanding the financial possibilities available to small business owners. Since launching in 2012, we've made more than £3.5 billion of finance available to 70,000 businesses, and raised over £500 million in equity and debt finance. We provide loans, payments and invoice solutions for small businesses in any industry. For more information go to www.iwoca.co.uk, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter @iwoca and Instagram @iwoca.

About RITMO

RITMO is a financial operating platform for e-commerce businesses and online sellers in Europe and LatAm. RITMO's all-in-one financial solution enables e-commerce to efficiently manage their cross-border payments and get access to flexible funding, making it easier for e-commerce entrepreneurs to spend time on building incredible businesses.

Through this range of products, we are embedded in the day to day operations of our clients, offering financing for growth and enabling merchants to extend payment terms with suppliers.

After our first year of operations, we have raised more than $225MM in financing and have active operations in five countries in Europe and Latin America. For more information visit www.getritmo.com

About YouLend

At YouLend, we enable platforms like LianLian Global to extend financing to their merchant base. YouLend is the preferred embedded financing platform for many of the world's leading e-commerce platforms, tech companies and payment service providers. Offering friction free, instant and affordable access to capital via market-leading white-labelled finance solutions is key to the mission at YouLend, enabling partners and their merchants to unlock revenue and growth opportunities globally.

YouLend has extended finance to over 500,000 businesses and funds merchants between 500 and 2,000,000 dollars, enabling 9 out of 10 merchants that apply for finance to access working capital.

