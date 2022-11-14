Paysend Introduces 'Paysend Libre' a Remittance Solution Aimed at Driving Financial Inclusion in Northern Central America

In partnership with payment technology company, Mastercard, Paysend seeks to further accelerate access to digital financial tools for the unbanked population in Latin America.

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paysend, the UK-based fintech, today introduced Paysend Libre, which will allow unbanked users in Northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) to receive remittances from the U.S. instantly to a Paysend virtual Mastercard digital card. The virtual card is ready to use in minutes for cash withdrawals and online purchases, allowing the millions of people that rely on funds from family members abroad to access their money safely and simply. Paysend Libre is set to launch in Guatemala in December 2022, and will expand into the broader Northern Central America region in 2023, where 60% of the adult population is unbanked.

With Paysend Libre – powered by Mastercard Send technology – U.S. customers simply use a recipient's phone number to send them funds. As soon as the funds are sent, the recipient receives a notification with a link to log in via Paysend's website or app. Unbanked recipients and those without a debit card, will be issued a free Paysend virtual Mastercard that can be used to make online purchases or withdraw funds from thousands of Cajero 5B ATMs - providing them with a digital financial tool that gives them greater control of their money and enables them to participate in the digital financial system.

"International remittances to Guatemala serve as a safety net for millions of people in the country. Paysend Libre offers a simple, convenient, and safe way to facilitate money transfers to those who need it the most. It also helps us move the needle in expanding financial inclusion for all," said Jairo Riveros, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of North America and LATAM at Paysend.

Paysend and Mastercard will introduce Paysend Libre at the 56th Felaban Guatemala Convention happening from November 12-15 in Guatemala City. They will be joined by other financial inclusion leaders, including representatives from the Partnership for Central America for a discussion on how to scale financial inclusion efforts.

"We know there's greater impact when industry players come together to maximize our strengths and our technologies. This program is a clear example of that and will help give millions across Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador a fast, simple and secure to access – and use – their funds," said David Goldschmidt, Vice President of Cross Border Payments for Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Libre", which translates to "free" in Spanish, represents Paysend's mission to free unbanked individuals from the challenges that come with traditional solutions, the lack of financial options for international money transfers, and the security risk of receiving money in cash.

Spending and Withdrawing Money With Paysend Libre

To use the Paysend virtual Mastercard online, recipients need only to tap the card to reveal the card number, expiration date and three-digit security code, which can be used to make online purchases.

Using their cell phone number, recipients can withdraw funds from their Paysend virtual Mastercard at a Cajero 5B's contactless ATM. After following a few steps, the user will receive a one-time passcode to withdraw their desired amount from their Paysend virtual Mastercard balance.

Increasing Financial Inclusion in Guatemala

Guatemala is home to Central America's largest population and economy, yet it has the region's lowest human development index – a measurement of life expectancy, health, and education outcomes – with over 50% of the country living below poverty.

As a result, remittances play a critical role in Guatemala, where 18% of Guatemala's GDP relies solely on the money sent from migrants. Although migrants leave their home country for new opportunities, they still play critical roles in financially supporting their friends and family back home. In fact, Guatemalans living abroad sent a record $15 billion in remittances in 2021, a 35% increase from 2020.

