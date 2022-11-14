Splash Begins Construction on Seven New Express Washes

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced today that it has begun construction on seven new express washes located in existing and new markets within the Northeast. New express washes will be constructed in multiple existing geographies, including sites in Milford and Derby, Connecticut; Shelburne and Rutland, Vermont; and Oswego and LeRay, New York. In addition, Splash will break ground on a new wash in Randolph, Massachusetts, the Company's first in the state. These seven washes will bring Splash's total to 62 sites operating across four states.

Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

All seven sites are expected to open in the Spring of 2023 and will operate as express tunnels outfitted with automatic pay gates and free self-service vacuums.

Furthermore, Splash has an additional 13 sites at various stages of the entitlement process, with about half in the final stages of approval. Construction could begin in early 2023 with completions set for late Summer assuming no delays in the permitting and approval process.

Glen Sheeley, head of development and construction for Splash, stated, "We continue to evaluate and include the latest car wash innovations in our sites to enhance the customer experience and provide the highest quality service at Splash. Each new location has a unique feature, whether it's more exciting signage and lighting or new equipment to clean cars more effectively and eco-friendly and/or safer." Sheeley oversees Splash's development partners, who include Dave Clements, Jeff Arnold, Aaron Vincelette, and Jim Enzien.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

mark@splash1.org

203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly

pdonnelly@pcrp.com

617-585-3800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC