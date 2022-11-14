Trust Wallet launches highly anticipated browser extension wallet for desktop

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Wallet, the leading self-custodial and multi-chain wallet provider has announced the launch of its brand new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available for use on browsers like Chrome, Brave & Opera.

The browser extension complements Trust Wallet's mobile wallet, which is the world's leading mobile crypto wallet with 60 million downloads and over 10 million monthly active users globally. Both versions of Trust Wallet deliver enhanced web3 accessibility, and offer a more seamless wallet experience for both desktop and mobile environments.

Trust Wallet's browser extension enables users to manage and securely store, send, and receive over 8 million tokens across all EVM chains and Solana. This includes Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and Avalanche with the ability to custom add other EVM chains. More non-EVMs will be added in the upcoming months and will be announced in due course.

Additionally, Trust Wallet Extension improves the extension wallet's multi-chain user experience. Network auto-detect allows for seamless dApp experience without the need of manually adding networks. 8 Million tokens are available out of the box, which alleviates the need to manually add tokens and thus improves asset trackability. With all these benefits combined, the browser extension provides an optimized dApp experience for users to effectively discover things beyond centralized exchanges (CEXs), like Web3 gaming, metaverse, DeFi, tokens not found on CEX and more.

CEO of Trust Wallet Eowyn Chen stated, "Our users' number 1 request is the Browser extension and they want one with the same good user experience as the Trust Wallet mobile app and the multi-chain coverage. We build for users to empower them whichever device they prefer, to continue to access the exciting dApps on different chains. This is our initial step, and we will listen to users and developers' feedback to improve." .

Features that already exist on Trust Wallet's mobile app like multi-wallet support, NFT support, fiat on ramp providers, and non-EVM blockchain integrations will be added to the browser extension to bring more parity between the desktop and the mobile version. However, there are unique features that will be launched on extension first like hardware wallet support.

About the Trust Wallet browser extension

The Trust Wallet browser extension is an easy to use, true multi-chain noncustodial wallet that provides users with a seamless web3 wallet experience on the desktop environment. The extension wallet supports all EVM chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and Avalanche with the extra addition of Solana.

The browser extension enables users to securely store, send, and receive over 8 million tokens as well as provide an optimized dApp experience for users to effectively discover things beyond centralized exchanges (CEXs), like web3 gaming, metaverse, DeFi, tokens not found on CEX and more. Many of the features you know and love in the mobile app such as swaps, staking, and NFT storage will be coming to the browser extension soon.

Trust Wallet's browser extension is available for download on Chrome, Brave, and Opera.

For more information, visit https://trustwallet.com/

About Trust Wallet mobile:

Trust Wallet mobile is an easy to use, true multi-chain noncustodial mobile wallet, which allows you to store and manage over 8 million crypto assets including both tokens and NFTs across 70+ blockchains. No more storing your assets across multiple wallets or exchanges. You'll have peace of mind knowing all your assets are in one safe place, fully controlled by yourself.

Your private keys are stored on your device and your assets on-chain meaning you are in full control at all times. Trust Wallet gives you the ability to natively buy, swap and stake your favourite crypto without having to leave the app and also connect to dApps with the in-built DApp browser.

Trust Wallet is used by almost 60 million people worldwide with 10 million Monthly Active Users making it the largest mobile wallet in the world.

