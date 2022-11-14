TYAN Showcases Upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor Powered HPC Platforms at SC22

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, brings its upcoming server platforms powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors optimized for HPC and storage markets at SC22 on November 14-17, Booth#2000 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas.

"Greater availability of new technology like 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors continue driving the changes in the HPC landscape", said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "The advances in chip technology coupled with the rise in cloud computing has brought high levels of compute power within reach for smaller organizations. HPC now is affordable and accessible to a new generation of users."

Taking advantage of leading industry standard technologies such as DDR5, PCIe® 5.0 and Compute Express Link 1.1 brought by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, TYAN's HPC platforms enable to accelerate performance for a diverse set of workloads, including High Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics. The Thunder HX FT65T-B7130 is a 4U pedestal server platform optimized for deskside HPC environment. The platform supports dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, multiple high performance GPU cards, one NVMe M.2 slot, eight 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch SATA hot-swap, tool-less drive bays.

TYAN's Thunder HX FT65T-B5652 is another 4U pedestal server built for smaller HPC workloads that need large computing power at the deskside. The system features a single 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, multiple PCIe 5.0 slots for high performance GPU cards, one NVMe M.2 slot, six 3.5-inch SATA, and two NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays.

The Thunder HX TS75-B7132 is a 2U dual-socket server that accommodates two 10GbE or GbE onboard LAN, two NVMe M.2 slots, and eight 3.5-inch hot-swap, tool-less SATA drive bays with up to eight NVMe U.2 support, and is ideal for in-memory computing and virtualization applications.

The Thunder SX TS70-B7136 is a 2U dual-socket hybrid storage server built for cost-effective cloud applications. The platform features two MVMe M.2 slots, twelve 3.5-inch SATA hot-swap, tool-less drive bays with support for up to four NVMe U.2 devices, and two rear 2.5-inch hot-swap, tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

