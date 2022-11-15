ConcertAI Names Ronan Brown as its First Chief Operations Officer

Global Industry leader to oversee RWE and Clinical Trials Technology Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, a leader in AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology and Real-world Evidence (RWE) solutions for life sciences and healthcare, today announced the appointment of Ronan Brown as its first chief operating officer. Brown will oversee and enhance day-to-day operations across the company, globally, to assure the quality, performance, and seamless functionality of the company's solutions as the ConcertAI continues it high growth.

"Ronan has a unique skillset in the industry, bringing together a critical combination of depth of scientific expertise, decades of clinical trial initiation and oversight experience, and a passion for accelerating needed new medicines for patients' greatest unmet medical needs. Over the last decade and a half he has distinguished himself as uniquely capable of building truly integrated and high performing teams that are deeply customer-centric," said ConcertAI CEO, Jeff Elton, PhD. "He's a proven leader with a reputation for attracting, developing and retaining top talent."

Brown will bring to ConcertAI over 20 years of experience in biopharma leadership roles across clinical development operations, business development, strategy, and partnership management. As chief operating officer, he'll work closely with the company's leadership to drive best-in-class operating performance consistent with the company's leadership position in oncology real world data and clinical development AI SaaS solutions.

"I'm excited to join the ConcertAI team and be a part of the forward-thinking work that they're already very well known for in the life sciences community," said Brown. "The ConcertAI name is synonymous with clinical trials and data-driven advancements in healthcare technology. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to work alongside such respected leaders to support the ongoing creation of their industry-changing solutions."

Brown was most recently senior vice president and head of patient centric solutions and decentralized trials at IQVIA. He previously led the company's global project leadership group, where he oversaw the delivery of phase I-III clinical trials. Brown holds a PhD in clinical biochemistry from the University of London and a BS in biochemistry and physiology from the University of Southampton.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is a leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com.

