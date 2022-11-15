Hurley celebrates 2022, sets sights on expansion

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley, the iconic action-sports brand, celebrates a landmark 2022 including its retail expansion and major global contest wins for team Hurley. As it looks to 2023, the brand will expand its commitment to the action sports world.

Since its 2019 acquisition by Bluestar Alliance LLC, from Nike Inc., Hurley has renewed its commitment to the world of action sports and follows Hurley's latest growth trajectory. For the 2022 calendar year, achievements across the Hurley organization including the launch of the Hurley Surf Club, wins by its world-class athletes including the 2022 WSL World Champion Filipe Toledo and 2022 Women's Rookie of the Year Gabriela Bryan, among other milestones.

"[2022] was an amazing year, with all our new signees making the dreaded WSL CT mid-year cut (reduction from 36/24) and all having great successes. Australian Connor O'Leary finished in the Top 10, Hawaii's Gabriela Bryan won Rookie of the Year, and SoCal native Jake Marshall finishing in 18th," explains Brett Simpson, head of sports marketing at Hurley, 'obviously the icing on the cake was Filipe Toledo's coveted first World Title after many years of being so close! He was in dominant shape all season and the best surfer truly won. Rounding out team Hurley's wins was the incredible Carissa Moore who finished 2nd in the world this year—truly it has been an exciting 2022!"

The company kicked off 2022 with the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, the first contest it has sponsored in nearly three years. Success followed through the year with the growth of Hurley's business with an increase in revenue growth over 50% [through September 2022]. Contributing to the recent spate of business wins for Hurley, the brand expanded its domestic retail footprint to forty stores along with category expansion into snow and skate. 2023 will see the addition of 10 new brick-and-mortar stores across the globe as well as a slate of new athletes like X Games freestyle silver medalist, Zak Hale.

"At the time of acquisition, we were excited to engage with Hurley's core surf market and expand globally," says COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance, parent company of Hurley, Ralph Gindi, "our success in 2022 reflects that continued commitment to action sports and as we look to the future, we plan to remain to the codes of the brand, no matter the market we enter."

Since we took on the business of Hurley, Bluestar Alliance has been devoted to the legacy of this iconic brand and is quickly becoming a crown jewel among our portfolio," continues CEO Joseph Gabbay.

Hurley is sold at better retailers and specialty shops worldwide as well as in its 40 brick-and-mortar outposts domestically and 50 globally. For more information, please visit www.hurley.com

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

