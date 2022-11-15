Parents as Teachers Launches New Rebranded Web-Based Tool to Help Families Find Services

A Program Locator Included on New Website with New Look

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis-based international nonprofit organization, Parents as Teachers has released a new website design to complement its rebranding campaign, and have included a program locator where families can enter their cities or zip codes and find programs in their area.

"We know that It can be challenging for new parents to quickly find support when they need it," said Parents as Teachers President, and CEO Constance Gully. "We've rebuilt our website from the ground up to reflect our new brand identity and as a more useful and intuitive tool for all our audiences. We are thrilled to offer this resource for parents of young children so that they can quickly access home visiting services."

To support its ambitious future growth plans and a rising need to clarify its message in the marketplace, the 38-year-old early childhood development parenting education organization recently underwent a rebranding initiative.

The updated look signifies the progress and evolution of the trusted organization as it enters a new phase of its history. Parents as Teachers' new brand icon is an abstract representation of a nurturing caregiver and a young child, representing the organization's work to actively engage families to ensure that their children are healthy, safe, learning, and ready for school.

About Parents as Teachers

Parents as Teachers' programs build strong communities, thriving families, and children by matching parents and caregivers with trained professionals who make regular personal home visits during a child's earliest years in life, from pregnancy through kindergarten. The internationally recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 38 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. Parents as Teachers currently serves 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, five other countries, and one U.S. territory. Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc. is located in St. Louis, MO.

