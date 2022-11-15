Robert Half's Brandi Britton Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Global Power 150 -- Women In Staffing List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi Britton, executive director at global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing list. This annual list recognizes women who stand out as top leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace.

A 23-year veteran of Robert Half, Britton has held several leadership positions within the company, including district president for professional talent solutions throughout Southern California. She currently leads global operational strategy for the placement of highly skilled finance and accounting professionals on a contract basis, for short- and long-term assignments. During her tenure, Britton has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and production.

"Brandi is an exceptional leader whose influence over more than two decades has been critical in building and developing our business," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "I am proud of her commitment to mentoring future leaders and creating an inclusive global workforce where each person is valued, and individual contributions are cultivated and celebrated."

Beyond her work responsibilities, Britton serves on the UCLA Anderson Forecast Board and is a member of Chief, a network designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. In 2016, she was named Women of Influence Honoree by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

