UNDER CANVAS UNVEILS NEW, LUXURY OUTDOOR RESORT BRAND, ULUM

ULUM, by Under Canvas, now accepting 2023 reservations for its first location near Moab, Utah

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, today announced the introduction of ULUM™ ; a new, safari-inspired, outdoor resort brand that will welcome guests for stays beginning March 2023. Steps from the Southwest's awe-inspiring Looking Glass Arch in preeminent outdoor destination Moab, UT, the brand's first location ULUM Moab , will provide elevated design, exceptional hospitality and refined comfort in nature. With an unprecedented design illuminated by the landscape it inhabits, ULUM takes root in nature - while providing sophisticated comforts - to offer guests a fresh perspective on outdoor exploration. ULUM reflects the splendor of its natural surroundings with a focus on connection, well-being and approachable adventure for refined travelers looking to bridge quality and comfort with the restorative virtues of nature.

ULUM by Under Canvas (PRNewswire)

Carefully integrated into 200 acres of stunning desert landscape, the resort is enveloped within its own ecosystem - surrounded by 100 foot cliffs on three sides and opening to expansive views of Canyonlands National Park. Steps from the property is Looking Glass Rock, an exceptional, natural rock arch and focal point around which the property was designed. The new resort brand experience will offer all-suite, safari-inspired accommodation tents with the amenities of a luxury hotel: dipping pools, upscale dining, and complimentary, wellness-focused programming. ULUM Moab provides easy access to Canyonlands National Park, Arches National Park, a myriad of world-class hiking and biking trails, white water rafting and more.

"ULUM introduces a higher level of comfort in nature, taking the very best of Under Canvas and adding refinements such as a contemporary view lobby, upscale residential design, dipping pools, and an expansive food & beverage offering all in an exceptionally beautiful location south of Moab," said Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas. "Our tenure and reputation as leaders in the outdoor resort space - with more than a decade of experience providing exceptional hospitality in remote environments - paired with heightened demand to explore amazing destinations like Moab made it the perfect time for us to introduce a new concept that will inspire both existing and new guests alike."

DESIGN + AMENITIES

ULUM's low profile, temperature-controlled contemporary lobby, lounge and restaurant features thoughtful design elements to further connect guests with the surroundings. Nature-inspired, organic materials include local stone and natural wood, with the entry revealing a custom crafted chandelier made entirely of ancient rock fragments from the site. Bi-fold floor-to-ceiling glass windows blur the separation between indoors and out. Comfortable yet stylish custom furnishings provide a range of social seating while cascading outdoor lounge areas, hot and cool dipping pools, fire pits, yoga deck and intimate, communal gathering areas showcase the adjacent Looking Glass Arch and desert vista beyond.

PROGRAMMING

Resort programming will include complimentary yoga, stargazing, onsite hiking, live, acoustic music and evening s'mores. For one-of-a-kind excursions, ULUM's Adventure Concierge will connect guests with trusted local outfitters for world-class white water rafting, rock-climbing at adjacent Looking Glass Arch, guided national park tours and favorite local hikes. Guests will wake to the energizing scent of burning white copal - a natural resin used in Mayan ceremonies - from the communal area, where there will be a daily ritual of greeting the morning sun, clearing stagnant energy and creating space for spiritual awakening.

ACCOMMODATIONS

Embracing the natural contours of the land, each of ULUM Moab's spacious (360 sq. ft. interior with a private 70 sq. ft. deck) guest Suite Tents are intentionally integrated into the natural landscape for uninhibited views—featuring a bedroom with king size bed and plush Parachute linens, custom branded robes, bedside tables topped with lanterns, plus a lounge area with West Elm furnishings including a queen size sofa-bed and lounge chairs. Guest tents will be equipped with evaporative cooling fans and wood stoves, for the perfect sleeping environment from spring to fall. A contemporary barn door slides open to reveal an ensuite bathroom with rain shower, polished concrete sink, and plant-based, Aesop bath products. Natural woods, woven rugs, and a Pendleton wool blanket highlight the use of organic materials throughout.

CULINARY

Approachable, high quality and expertly-crafted culinary offerings and elevated service are pillars of the ULUM experience. Full service, al fresco dining with a fresh, seasonal menu highlighting southwest inspired flavors and sustainable ingredients, is further enhanced by craft cocktails inspired by local flora such as sage, juniper and prickly pear. In addition to a full breakfast and dinner menu in the restaurant, an onsite cafe will bring coffee culture to the outdoors with premium hot and cold espresso beverages, fresh juice, smoothies and grab 'n go lunch. Not to be overlooked, artisan chocolates and marshmallows will be offered for nightly s'mores—the culinary experience at ULUM is one to be savored.

COLLABORATIONS

Partnerships with like-minded, premium lifestyle brands further enhance the ULUM guest experience with beloved products available for onsite purchase including Aesop toiletries and skincare, Vuori performance apparel, Parachute for ULUM turkish cotton robes, Sun Bum sun products, S'well refillable water bottles, Pendleton® wool products, Friends of Friends hats and an exclusive ULUM line of apparel items. In keeping with the brand's vision, partners have been carefully curated based on a shared ethos around sustainable practice and well-being, elevated quality of product and connection with the outdoors by way of organic properties, superior comfort, functionality and mindful practice.

SUSTAINABILITY

A cornerstone of the Under Canvas development ethos is the company's mindful approach. ULUM is designed to minimize intrusion and maximize open space. The site has been designed to flow with the natural topography of the land minimizing impact to the landscape and maximizing natural sightlines. Furthering a commitment to sustainable initiatives and in partnership with Rivian, ULUM Moab will offer Rivian Waypoints Level 2 chargers to allow for guests with electric vehicles to adventure responsibly and enjoy the convenience of an overnight charge while they re-energize for a day's adventure. The company's mindful approach extends to construction materials and even tent and lobby furnishings, including use of thermally modified lumber, recycled paper board walls and shower basins and sinks that employ carbon sequestration to minimize carbon footprint. Additionally, the resort utilizes International Dark Sky standards recognizing thoughtful development practices that mitigate light pollution and maximize the night's sky. Under Canvas Inc. and global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have partnered to help fund conservation and raise awareness through education, volunteer efforts and donation programs. Guests of ULUM are invited to join the company with a donation of their choosing to support important research and actions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Since opening the first location ten years ago near West Yellowstone, Under Canvas has dedicated itself to inspiring connections with extraordinary places, people and the planet by enhancing access to the outdoors. The inaugural season for ULUM Moab is March 30-October 23, 2023.

ABOUT ULUM

From the minds behind Under Canvas, ULUM elevates and amplifies outdoor hospitality. Its upscale, safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring sophisticated comforts, allowing everyone to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. ULUM will open its first location outside of Moab, Utah, in March 2023. For more information, please visit www.ulummoab.com .

ABOUT UNDER CANVAS

Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination hospitality experience. Its upscale, safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing everyone to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas currently operates ten locations in Yellowstone and Glacier in Mont., Moab, Zion, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in Utah, Mount Rushmore in SD, Great Smoky Mountains in Tenn., Grand Canyon in Ariz., and Acadia in Maine. For more information, please visit www.undercanvas.com .

ULUM Moab, Courtesy of Bailey Made (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ULUM by Under Canvas