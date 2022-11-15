United Community Bank Earns 6th Consecutive Recognition as a Best Banks to Work For

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community Bank is pleased to share it has once again been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2022 by American Banker and Best Companies Group. This recognition is based on employee satisfaction and signifies the bank's commitment to employee development and the fostering of a strong culture. This is the sixth consecutive year the bank has been selected for this list, which can be seen here. United is one of only four banks on the list with over $20 billion in assets.

"Our first measure of success is to be recognized as a 'Great Place to Work for Great People'", said Lynn Harton, chairman and chief executive officer of United Community Bank. "Everything – our customer satisfaction, our financial performance, and our community impact – begins with being a place our employees believe in. Our company's success would not be achieved without the combined efforts of our amazing team and I'm pleased to see them recognized in this way."

Since 2013, the Best Banks to Work For program by American Banker and Best Companies Group has identified, recognized, and honored U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available online at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. As of September 30, 2022, United had $23.7 billion in assets and 193 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. The company, known as "The Bank That SERVICE Built," has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United earned the coveted award. Forbes recognized United as one of the top ten World's Best Banks in 2022. Forbes also included United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

