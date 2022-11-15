U.S. News Reveals the 2022-2023 Best Nursing Homes

Two new measures added for weekend staffing and infection rates.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2022-2023 Best Nursing Homes ratings to assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care.

Now in its 13th year, Best Nursing Homes evaluates more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature measurements on weekend staffing and infection rates that led to hospitalizations.

The 2022-2023 ratings highlight nursing homes that earned a High-Performing rating in short-term and long-term care. California has the most nursing homes rated as High-Performing, with 206 receiving a High-Performing rating in short-term care and 148 ranked as High-Performing in long-term care. Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas follow among states with the highest number of nursing homes earning High-Performing ratings.

"Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families," said Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News. "The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs. This year, newly available data on weekend staffing and infection rates that led to hospitalizations provides even more information about how nursing homes rate when it comes to the safety of their residents."

The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors in data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home's performance using a variety of data obtained from CMS. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing emergency room and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a nursing home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends. The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a nursing home's success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections and making sure residents are able to return home.

