Avisa Partners Acquires Top Intelligence Firm to Bring Comprehensive Global Investigations Offering to Clients

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisa Partners today announced the acquisition and integration of Forward Risk and Intelligence LLC, a firm that conducts investigative due diligence, business intelligence research, and international risk assessments for investors, corporations, and law firms.

The announcement follows Avisa's recent rapid expansion within the U.S. market, and the December 2021 acquisition of 35°Nord, an agency specializing in communications and influence strategies on the African continent.

The unique services provided by Forward Risk, based in Washington, D.C., complement and integrate seamlessly with Avisa's existing advisory offerings, delivering a competitive edge for global corporations, private equity and hedge fund investors, law firms, international institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

"Avisa Partners delivers elite advisory services to global clients working to solve complex and challenging matters," said Eric Bovim, CEO of Avisa U.S. "With Forward Risk on board, Avisa can now expand its data-driven solutions to include investigative due diligence, strategic intelligence, and compliance."

Forward Risk and Intelligence LLC will now be known as Forward Risk (An Avisa Partners Company) and retain its existing and independent website, branding, leadership team, and client roster. The firm's 30 employees will integrate into Avisa's U.S. headquarters in Washington, and its co-founders – Luke DiMaggio, Andrew Wooster, and Brendan Foo – will become partners of Avisa, with the ability to provide value-added services to all of Avisa Partners' global clients.

"Joining Avisa Partners is a perfect fit given their scale and diverse advisory solutions that will yield immediate value for our clients," said Forward Risk co-founder Brendan Foo. "Our best-in-class offering combined with Avisa's global reach make this a win for all involved."

About Forward Risk

Forward Risk (An Avisa Partners Company) is a corporate investigations, intelligence, and risk advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. The firm's experienced and resourceful team conducts investigative due diligence, business intelligence research, risk assessments, candidate vetting, and other bespoke intelligence services for asset managers, private equity, law firms, multinational corporations, and political campaigns. The firm emphasizes value-oriented results through thorough research, sophisticated analysis, clear writing, and thoughtful presentation.

About Avisa Partners

Avisa Partners is a global risk and reputation management firm that provides a comprehensive suite of advisory services to clients worldwide. Avisa's 300 professionals, working in six cities across the globe, offer an established track-record of success working with blue-chip clients across industries, sectors, and geographies. The firm develops custom solutions to multi-stakeholder commercial, reputational, legal, regulatory, and public-perception challenges.

