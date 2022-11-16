InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Cooler for Fishermen (CCT 4728)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cooler to contain and organize food and drinks as well as bait and live catches during a fishing trip," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the FISHING BUDDY. My design would also ensure that fishing rod holders are readily available if needed."

The invention provides a convenient, multipurpose cooler for fishermen. In doing so, it enables the user to safely store bait, catches, food and drinks. It also can be used to hold multiple rod and reel combos. As a result, it could make a fishing trip easier and more enjoyable. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

