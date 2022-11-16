Marpai Announces Virta as Diabetes Premium Health Partner

Marpai adds proven diabetes leader to its Proactive Targeted Health Interventions service to improve outcomes for health plan members with diabetes

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an AI-technology company transforming self-funded employer health plans, announces the addition of Virta Health as a Premium Health Partner to improve health outcomes for health plan members with diabetes. Virta offers a breakthrough approach that has proven to reverse type 2 diabetes and other chronic metabolic diseases safely and sustainably and without the risks, costs, or side effects of medications or surgery.

According to the CDC, nearly 133 million Americans live with either diabetes or prediabetes and the number is growing. An estimated 37.3 million have diabetes (11.3% of Americans) and 96 million age 18+ have prediabetes (38% of adult U.S. population). The vast majority have type 2 diabetes.

"Diabetes is a highly prevalent, costly condition across our member populations. It represents a disproportionately high amount of health plan costs and is a top priority to address for our clients," says Marpai CEO, Edmundo Gonzalez. He adds, "Virta is a proven, high impact solution that effectively helps people lower their blood sugar and lose weight while also often reducing or even eliminating the need for medications, including insulin."

Under its universal Marpai Cares offering for self-funded health plans, Marpai delivers Proactive Targeted Health Interventions aimed at improving health outcomes and trajectories for at-risk health plan members. Using advanced AI, Marpai identifies at-risk members with a high potential for engaging clinical treatment, and matches them to a proven, clinical solution. After rigorous analysis by Marpai data scientists and clinicians, Virta has been selected as the clinical solution for treating diabetes.

"Marpai is focused on driving better member health, which also lowers costs for employers. That is 100% aligned with how Virta works," says Kevin Kumler, President at Virta Health. "Through this partnership, we intend to bring diabetes reversal to Marpai's clients and members nationwide, helping them get off of medications and lose weight, while saving money."

Virta is available within Marpai's Proactive Targeted Health Intervention feature to all current Marpai members upon renewal and all new members to Marpai after 1/1/2023.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims, Marpai creates the healthiest member population with the greatest cost efficiency within the health plan budget. Marpai leverages AI and big data to proactively fill gaps in care, proactively implement clinical interventions to improve near-term outcomes, and guide members to high-value in-network providers and pharmacy solutions. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and delivers all standard TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com .

Virta Health helps people reverse type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Current approaches manage disease progression through increased medication use and infrequent doctor visits. Virta reverses type 2 diabetes through innovations in technology, nutrition science, and continuous remote care from physicians and behavioral experts. In clinical studies, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use, and weight-loss exceeds FDA benchmarks by nearly 150%. Virta works with the largest health plans, employers, and government organizations and puts 100% of its fees at risk based on clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding revenues, employee lives and cash. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the expected benefits to be derived by clients using its solution, the benefits that may be derived from the Virta solution. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov .

