Ping Identity Named a Leader in Customer Identity and Access Management 2022 Analyst Report

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Q4 2022.

Ping Logo (PRNewsfoto/PING IDENTITY CORP.) (PRNewswire)

According to the Forrester report, "In its current offering, the vendor sports great workflows for data orchestration [PingOne DaVinci™], which are integrated into the heritage Ping offering."

"In its strategy, the vendor has a differentiated product vision – end-to-end orchestration in a cloud-delivered form factor. Its developer, support, and professional services staffing, as well as an extensive and well-managed partner ecosystem, enables Ping Identity to meet and deliver on large enterprise requirements," according to the report.

"We believe Forrester's recognition underscores the value of making CIAM as easy as drag and drop with an anti-lock-in approach that leverages Ping's identity services along with other services that businesses already have," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Customer experience can more easily become a strategic priority using a flexible, no-code solution, like DaVinci, which empowers businesses to deliver better experiences without sacrificing security."

DaVinci helps organizations design better user experiences with no-code, drag-and-drop simplicity. The vendor-agnostic DaVinci streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services, including competitive identity services, making it easier to design digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Download the full Forrester Wave™: CIAM 2022 report here .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

press@pingidentity.com

757.635.2807

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.