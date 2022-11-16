Reach Mobile CEO Harjot Saluja Featured Speaker at MVNO Nation Live 2022; Saluja to Deliver Multiple Presentations

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harjot Saluja, CEO for Reach Mobile, will be a featured speaker this week at MVNO Nation Live 2022 , delivering multiple presentations.

The global consumer connectivity space has seen radical transformation and innovation due to MVNOs like Reach Mobile and others disrupting the industry. Reach Mobile was chosen to share its successes and insights to MVNO Nation Live 2022 attendees including details about its successful ReachNEXT offering, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates and streamlines how companies bring network-based services to market. ReachNEXT offers a one-stop-shop for launching and operating use cases such as MVNO, Fixed Wireless Access, Failover Internet, and IOT with unprecedented simplicity and speed. Clients of ReachNEXT range from emerging lifestyle brands to broadband providers reaching millions of homes.

Details of Saluja's presentations include:

About Harjot Saluja :

Committed to providing the best new era mobile service, Harjot Saluja is innovating how companies leverage and monetize networks. As CEO of Reach Mobile, Saluja is a technology pioneer and serial CEO, with more than 15 years of experience in the mobile industry. He holds a patent for wireless network inter-technology handoffs and is a strategic advisor to Wi-Charge, a leader in over-the-air charging technology.

About Reach Mobile

Reach Mobile believes that connecting people and things to network possibilities will ultimately create a better world. With offices in Boston, Bangalore, and Ottawa, Reach Mobile is fueled by a decade of wireless expertise and the innovative spirit of a startup. Reach Mobile is the creator of ReachNEXT, a global SaaS platform that radically simplifies how network-based services are launched and operated. Explore full capabilities at https://www.reachnext.com , and experience the platform in action at www.reachmobile.com.

