SXSW® Edu Announces Panel Hosted by OurWorlds for 2023: "XR, AI, and the Future of Language Revitalization"

OurWorlds, SXSW® 2022 Edu Launch Winner to Return to Austin in 2023. OurWorlds creates geolocated mobile XR360º experiences for education and entertainment.

Led by indigenous language experts, Stanley Rodriguez, Ed.D (Kumeyaay), and Michael Running Wolf (Cheyenne); and genomic data scientist, P. Keolu Fox, Ph.D (Kānaka Maoli), the panel will focus on the role of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and image recognition in indigenous language revitalization.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OurWorlds, Inc., today announces that its panel, "XR, AI, and the Future of Language Revitalization'' has been selected for the 2023 SXSW® Edu Conference, (March 6-9, 2023) in the conference's special panel announcement of the season . The panel will include indigenous language and data science experts, Stan Rodriguez, Ed.D (Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel, Kumeyaay), Michael Running Wolf (Cheyenne) and P. Keolu Fox, Ph.D (Kānaka Maoli), hosted by OurWorlds co-founders, Kilma Lattin and Catherine Eng.

"I'm really interested in building systems that empower people to create user interaction with machines for language," says Michael Running Wolf, founder of Indigenous in AI . Panelists will explore cutting-edge technologies by indigenous technologists and linguistics experts who are using AI and XR to create contextualized, place-based, immersive linguistic soundscapes and visual environments available worldwide. Follow this link to be notified when the conference date and time are announced.

Today, over 3000 languages are in danger of becoming extinct. Their loss would be profound: entire world-views are encoded into the nuances of language: their wisdom and perspectives can provide important perspectives for understanding our shared humanity. OurWorlds has pioneered ways to connect indigenous knowledge systems with mainstream culture and education. These STEM workflows are shared with the community and have the potential to innovate more inclusive modes of knowledge production - not just for languages, but for all cultural and historical knowledge.

Panel attendees will:

Learn how artificial intelligence, immersive realities and other emerging technologies benefit from the inclusion of diverse voices and world-views.

Try hands-on prototypes of place-based, mobile-first AI and XR indigenous language experiences to try in the context of the panel discussion.

Incorporate immersive technologies in classroom contexts and how reintroducing indigenous languages in classrooms can improve educational outcomes for indigenous students.

About OurWorlds

OurWorlds is a Native-founded, Native-led pre-seed edtech company that has developed a mobile-first extended reality application placing cultural objects, languages, and primary source indigenous narratives in live environments all over the world. As a benefit corporation, one of its goals is to address the lack of standards-aligned curriculum about Native American culture and history in K-12 education with its innovative, patent-pending content platform. The company was the winner of the 2022 SXSW® Edu Launch competition. Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered on the Pala Indian Reservation.

