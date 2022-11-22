Launch of Book: "She-Vestor: Building My Real Estate Empire"

"How You Start Is Never How You Finish"

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Ford, a self-made real estate mogul, is proud to announce the launch of her book, "She-Vestor: Building My Real Estate Empire".

Real estate investing is mystery to some and a science to others. The most successful people in the world have some type of real estate portfolio that has aided to their wealth. "She-Vestor: Building My Real Estate Empire" circles around this same philosophy. In the book, Stephanie shows how she was able to take $10,000 and turn it into $90,000 within 4 short months. Best of all, she was able to do this part time while working on her other business full time.

By reading this book, you are given a step-by-step blueprint to start your real estate investing career. The complex process of real estate investing is broken down in simple terms so that anyone can create economic success and begin their real estate career. "She-Vestor" is based in the year of 2020, which was deemed one of the worst financial times in the 21st century. This book takes you through the tumultuous year and shows you how "SHE-VESTOR" ended it on a high note fiscally.

For those that want to accelerate their real estate career, there is a coaching program available. In the coaching program, you will learn Stephanie's exact methods to create the same success that she has experienced. In addition, you will be able to identify the right properties to purchase, learn how to obtain financing and most importantly learn how not to make the same mistakes that herself and other investors have made along the way. Stephanie's vision is to help others create wealth through real estate whether wholesaling properties, renovation sales, or creating a real estate rental portfolio.

To learn more, you can join Stephanie's Facebook community - "shevestorcoaching" and book a free consultation to discuss your real estate goals. You can also visit the website www.shevestor.org, her youtube channel and linked in profile to learn more about the book, Stephanie and her coaching programs.

For press inquiries, you can contact Stephanie at info@shevestor.org.

