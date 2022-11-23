UCOLLEX to Host Manga and Anime Showcase at L.A. Comic Con 2022

Expect to see the latest digital developments in manga and anime; from officially licensed merchandise to the introduction of VTubers and LIMITS art battle concept innovated in Japan.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCOLLEX , a company backed by Animoca, is set to present manga and anime at L.A. Comic Con, the ultimate destination for geek and pop culture, at the Los Angeles Convention Center between December 2-4, 2022.

L.A. Comic Con, which started in 2011, is an annual three-day convention that celebrates everything from the world of comics, gaming, cosplay, anime & pop culture. The event attracts big names within the industry, celebrity panels, and exclusive collectibles from merchants.

The UCOLLEX booth, located in South Hall #1215, will showcase the most-exciting breakthroughs in manga and anime while also allowing guests to pick up event-exclusive digital collectibles and phygital bundles related to popular franchises including Ghost in the Shell, Fairy Tail and more. There will also be a spotlight on Japan talent "VTuber Concert x LIMITS Battle" hosted on the main stage!

UCOLLEX will open each day with a music show performed by the popular Japanese VTuber artistes of RIOT MUSIC ; Miona Sumeragi who is a 3rd generation singer with a glamorous voice, and Suzuna Nagihara whose desire to move people with her songs led her to become a singer in the first place.

The LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX Art Battle — a Japanese competitive art concept where talented artists are challenged to create digital masterpieces within 20 minutes — will also be introduced to the Comic Con crowd for the first time. Digital artists set to perform include ktym, Reiq, and AKI.

Attendees can also pick up a selection of free event-exclusive digital collectibles that can only be accessed by visiting the UCOLLEX booth at L.A. Comic Con 2022. These can be acquired by scanning special event QR codes at the booth to unlock a Ghost in the Shell Card Pack, Fairy Tail Card Pack, and VTuber Cards. Visitors can also take a photo with Japanese style maids to take home a special memory and complete the UCOLLEX experience.

The attendance record for L.A. Comic Con 2022 is expected to exceed 150,000 fans following the lifting of strict quarantine measures which led to conventions cancellation in 2021. The previous record high in attendance was set by L.A. Comic Con 2019 when 123,000 fans came to the convention.

"UCOLLEX is a platform for giving digital creators true ownership over their influence through Web3 and art culture. We're looking forward to giving people a taste of things to come by bringing LIMITS to one of the most passionate community of fans here at L.A. Comic Con along with Japanese VTubers singing hit songs, and the chance to snag freebies from the biggest IPs in manga and anime!" said Davide Santillo, Chief Operating Officer - UCOLLEX

Spotlight Japan: VTuber Concert x LIMITS Battle

Friday, December 2 at 5.20 PM - 6.20 PM (PST)

Saturday, December 3 at 9.50 AM - 10.50 AM (PST)

Sunday, December 4 at 9.50 AM - 10.50 AM (PST)

Located at South Hall, Main Stage

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX, an Animoca Brands backed company, is a creator platform leveraging on Culture and Web3 Technology to maximize the potential of creators' passions by helping them gain ownership over their work and fans. By infusing popular Japanese intellectual properties (i.e. as Ghost in the Shell and Fairy Tail) with innovative content formats, we enable creators to power their individual creator economy.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io

Email: press@ucollex.io

View original content:

SOURCE UCOLLEX International Limited