Skanska's work with gender equality is acknowledged, takes place on Allbright's green stock exchange list

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's work with diversity and inclusion is recognized by the independent foundation Allbright , (ENGLISH - AllBright) which works for equality and diversity within the business sector. Skanska is placed on the "green stock exchange list", a list of companies that have achieved an even gender distribution at top management level. Skanska is thus ranked as one of the companies recognized for our gender equality work in the business.

Since 2012, the organization Allbright has annually examined the stock exchange's top management level based on representation. They rank the listed companies based on how equal they are in the top management team. Companies that have an even gender distribution (40/60) between women and men are considered green, companies that do not reach all the way are yellow and companies that completely lack women in the management team are listed in red.

"This acknowledgement is an example of how our systematic work to achieve equality between male and female leaders is yielding results, especially at the highest level. I take this as a proof that we are doing something right, but we must continue to constantly work long-term on the issue. The conditions regarding gender equality at top management level naturally play a role regarding sending a strong signal to other parts of the organization. However, I want to emphasize that we still have a lot of work to do, which is also the case in our industry in general, to achieve gender equality throughout all levels of our organization," says Anders Danielsson, President and CEO of Skanska Group.

Read the full report here: Allbrightrapporten_2022.pdf (squarespace.com)

"For me, it's both about Group Leadership team walking the talk, contributing to the change we want to see and always having the business-critical perspective. As we shape the built environment, Skanska needs to be reflective of the communities we work in to ensure we can better understand our customers' needs, to ensure we design, develop and build places that are inclusive for everyone. Simply make better decisions. That is one of the reasons why gender equality is business critical for us. Diversity, together with an inclusive work culture, is an important part of our values and strongly anchored here at Skanska," concludes Anders Danielsson.

Read more about Skanska's gender equality work here: Time to ask, `who's not in the room?' | Skanska - Global corporate website

