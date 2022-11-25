Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.12 Software Release

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.12, providing major enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces delivering Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

Kasm Workspaces v1.12 includes a wide variety of core performance enhancements, including breakthrough advancements in the open-source KasmVNC-based graphics rendering technology that significantly improve streaming quality, along with updates to the CPU allocation methods to support increased sharing of computing resources that improve performance and further increase the resource-efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the Workspaces ecosystem.

The Workspaces platform updates include a completely redesigned UI/UX for the Workspace launcher and user profile management. These enhancements provide a new modern and elegant interface for interacting with your Workspaces sessions and also include the ability to personalize the background/login pages and launch sessions in a new window or new browser tab.

Workspaces can now be created for VMs and Server Pools through RDP or VNC protocol, to include Microsoft Windows and Linux distributions. The expanded support for VM-based Workspaces includes both existing server deployments or the ability to dynamically provision/launch Windows desktops within cloud providers or existing Windows resource pools.

In addition to desktops and apps, Kasm Workspaces can now display external links on the user dashboard. This allows organizations to consolidate user applications into a single dashboard.

New Workspace images were added to the existing library for Oracle Linux, CENTOS, OpenSUSE, Docker-in-Docker, Vivaldi, RetroArch, Minetest, SuperTuxKart and additional support for ARM workloads. Images can be pulled directly from the Kasm Dockerhub profile.

"The v1.12 release provides the performance, usability and expanded Workspaces capabilities that enable businesses to move to a single remote workspace solution," said Matt McClaskey, CTO of Kasm Technologies. "The ability to consolidate legacy VPN, Web Gateway, and VDI solutions into a single web-native and devops-enabled solution will reduce cost/complexity along with dramatically enhancing the user experience."

The software release can be downloaded at: https://www.kasmweb.com/downloads

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is revolutionizing how businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source, web-native streaming technology and a CI/CD-driven, devops-enabled architecture. Workspaces is not a service, but rather a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API built to be customized for your specific use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately-held, employee-owned, small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers and open-source developers with extensive experience in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses.

