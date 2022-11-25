Natural Fibers Alliance announces November 25 as "Natural Fibers Day"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America has been a hub for the production of locally sourced sustainable and natural materials for hundreds of years. Natural fibers are renewable resources that come from many sources, including animals and plants. Common natural fibers sourced from plants include cotton and hemp. Animal-derived natural fibers include leather, wool, fur, and other products that also play a role in wildlife management.

The production, manufacture, and retail sale of natural fibers is seen as an economic driver across America, as shown with the recent signing of the New York Textile Act (S.8741A/A.96494) which expands financial investments in natural fibers. "Such legislation shows that cultivating natural fibers and materials has long provided jobs in America, from the farms in rural communities, to the mills, tanneries and factories that make the garments, accessories and soft home items," said Charles Ross, owner of Total Trends International.

Locally sourced, certified, sustainable clothing items have become cultural status symbols. Sustainable and natural fibers are ethical, renewable, and made for unparalleled quality and durability. "It is time that we celebrate not only the naturally derived materials, but also those who produce, manufacture, and sell them to our consumers," said Karen Giberson, executive director of The Accessories Council.

Supporters of natural animal-derived fibers are asked to post simple messages and photos in support of natural materials using hashtags #protectnaturalfibers, #CelebrateNatural, #welovefur, and #Naturalfibers2035.

The Natural Fibers Alliance is a coalition of producers and associations that support the use of natural sustainable materials in clothing, accessories, and other goods located in Washington, D.C.

