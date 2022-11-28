InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Phlebotomy Tourniquet (SGJ 182)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a medical assistant and I thought there could be a better design for a tourniquet used when drawing blood from a patient," said one of two inventors, from North Salt Lake City, Utah, "so we invented the PHLEBTOURNIQAIR. Our design offers an alternative to rubber tourniquets that fold and pinch the skin when tightened."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tourniquet for venipuncture. In doing so, it ensures that the right amount of pressure is applied for locating a vein. It also helps to prevent pinched and torn skin and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight, durable and reusable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for phlebotomists, nurses, medical assistants, and other healthcare workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

