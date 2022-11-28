Jocko Fuel Launches JOCKO Creatine Supplement for Improved Fitness Performance, Strength and Recovery

Product Added to Extensive Assortment with Notable Cyber Monday Offering

JAY, Maine, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JOCKO FUEL, creators of the clean performance energy drink JOCKO GO that is shaking up an entire category, is expanding their product line to include JOCKO CREATINE, which is now available online and through Amazon retailers.

JOCKO CREATINE contains 5 grams per serving of Creatine Monohydrate – with no additives, fillers, colors, or flavors, it is creatine that gets the job done. Designed to be taken before or after a workout, JOCKO CREATINE will support users' fitness gains and help muscles get the energy they need to power through that workout and help fuel that second workout of the day.

JOCKO CREATINE is clinically tested and has been shown to help increase strength, muscle mass, recovery, and endurance when coupled with physical training.

"When we started producing these category-defining products and saw the demand, we knew that there was a huge market for clean products that get the job done," said Pete Roberts, Co-Founder & CEO of JOCKO FUEL. "JOCKO CREATINE is a product our consumers have been requesting for years and it speaks for itself."

"The timing couldn't be better. Creatine has long been touted for its ergogenic benefits. However, what's most exciting is the recent emergence of it as a powerful nootropic ingredient. This along with its commonly known benefits make it a must-have staple for our lineup," said Brian Littlefield, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of JOCKO FUEL.

JOCKO CREATINE is formulated with the same relentless quality standards JOCKO FUEL is known for. JOCKO FUEL products are known for their no-nonsense ingredients, having recently launched JOCKO GREENS and various other nutritional supplements that have seen explosive growth within the supplement category.

"When you are operating at a high level, it's important to know you can trust your supplements. This is another one of those tools added to the JOCKO FUEL routine that will keep you performing at your best," said Jocko Willink, retired United States Navy officer, Author, Podcast Host and Co-Founder of JOCKO FUEL.

For Cyber Monday, customers can take advantage of a great deal that includes the newly released JOCKO CREATINE. When they spend $99 on any combination of JOCKO FUEL, they can receive a free JOCKO Creatine and free shipping within the continental US.

About JOCKO FUEL:

Headquartered in Jay, Maine, JOCKO FUEL, LLC., is a provider of a broad range of premium sports nutrition products. JOCKO FUEL was established in 2017 when decorated Navy SEAL, Jocko Willink, entered a partnership with CEO, Pete Roberts, and together they conceptualized the Jocko Fuel brand. A year later, the product line was launched with the introduction of the first and all-time best-selling product, Joint Warfare. The Company's product line has grown to include GO energy drinks, MÖLK protein drinks, pre-workout powders, Greens powder and various other supplement products delivered in multiple formats. The Company sells products through a balanced omni-channel model, including direct-to-consumer through the Company's website, Amazon and key retail partnerships. More information on JOCKO FUEL can be found on the company's website www.jockofuel.com .

