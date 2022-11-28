LUDWIG+ CERTIFIED BY THE WOMEN'S BUSINESS ENTERPRISE COUNCIL

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+ (L+), a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration advertising agency, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women's Business Council (GLWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"Less than one percent of the ad agencies on the planet are woman-owned. said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "Being WBENC certified is an important achievement. We believe this will open up opportunities for the agency, as well as provide great connections, and inspiration for other women entrepreneurs."

LUDWIG+ was founded by Yolles Ludwig in August of 2019. Since, the agency has grown to serve clients in various categories, including financial services, healthcare, retail, automotive, CPG, technology and more.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the GLWBC is an arduous and meticulous process including an in-depth interview, review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is majority owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

The WBENC certification comes on the heal of the agency being named ANA Small Agency of the Year (Gold), and Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

To learn more about LUDWIG+, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

About LUDWIG+:

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it unearths ways to fuel business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit ludwigplus.com.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

