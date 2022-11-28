US LBM FOUNDATION TO MATCH GIVING TUESDAY DONATIONS MADE TO MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

The US LBM Foundation will match up to $100,000 all donations made online to Meals on Wheels America on Tuesday, Nov. 29

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, will match up to $100,000 all donations made on Giving Tuesday to Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting community-based programs across the U.S. dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger.

Contributions for the matching program can be made starting at midnight (ET) on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at mealsonwheelsamerica.org/uslbm.

"Meals on Wheels programs, and the millions of seniors they serve annually, have been hit extra hard by lingering impacts of the pandemic and historic inflation raising the costs of food, gas and other necessities," said Meals on Wheels America Chief Development Officer Kristine Templin. "That's why we're so grateful for the partnership of the US LBM Foundation to provide a matching challenge to our donors on Giving Tuesday. The impact of matching every gift, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000 will be a well-supported Meals on Wheels network – uniquely positioned to serve vulnerable aging adults from hunger and isolation, all year long."

"We're proud to partner with Meals on Wheels America and strengthen the communities that US LBM helps build every day," said US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "By matching donations up to $100,000 on Giving Tuesday, we hope to inspire others to join us this holiday season in supporting Meals on Wheels and the important work they do year-round to provide warm meals, friendship and assistance to millions of seniors in need nationwide."

About the US LBM Foundation: The US LBM Foundation is registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

About Meals on Wheels America: Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

