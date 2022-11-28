Zeelo wins Connect22 award for a technology company's achievement of CO2 reductions while maintaining growth

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeelo, the smart bus platform for organisations delivering 100% carbon neutral commutes for frontline workers and students across the developed markets, has been awarded the coveted Pantokrator Connect22 Award as a technology company to watch. The award recognises Zeelo's achievement of early milestones to reach Net-Zero emissions from its bus journeys by 2030. Zeelo also achieved joint third position in the awards category for fastest growing technology companies in the UK reporting 70% year-on-year growth for two years running while also successfully expanding its business from the UK to the US.

Sam Ryan, CEO at Zeelo, said: "Receiving the Pantokrator Connect22 award for achieving some of our early sustainability milestones while maintaining our high growth is an honour that I share with Zeelo's entire team of 160 people in the UK, US, South Africa and Spain. But I have to reiterate we have just seven years left to achieve Net-Zero emissions. Reducing Zeelo's emissions alone and reducing CO2 from transport will not be enough on its own. We simply must do much more, faster, smarter and together. These are Zeelo's core values."

The UN Environment Program's Energy Gap Report for 2022 states there is no credible pathway to keep temperature rises below 1.5C threshold, unless there is a system-wide transformation within seven years to achieve Net-Zero emissions.

Andre Shortell, Co-Founder, Managing Partner at Pantokrator, said: "The judges felt that the Zeelo solution was truly impactful with reducing emissions and enabling employees and students to get to their destination easily thereby avoiding the restrictions of established transport networks or the need for individual transport. The growth rate of 264% over the last three years is testament to the usefulness of the Zeelo solution!"

Zeelo has already converted several commutes to electric bus journeys since 2021 and has projected it will serve over 8 million Net-Zero rides by electric bus routes by 2030, to contribute to the UK's legally binding national target to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% within the same period.

Sam Ryan adds: "Our projections are of course ambitious, and they should be because Zeelo's bus journeys transport key workers and children who uphold our economy and our future. We know that the transport industry alone accounts for 25% of our global 32 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions each year. We simply must take more cars off roads by encouraging shared mobility for the regular daily commute. And those journeys need to be cleaner and greener while also being safer, faster and more reliable."

Zeelo journeys already save 12,000 cubic tonnes in CO2 emissions every year through an offsetting program enabled by Climate Partner, and the company is also supporting 200 bus operators to affordably finance electric bus fleets via its partnership with climate technology company Zenobe.

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a smart bus platform for organisations. The global tech company is modernising daily bus commutes for frontline workers and students so that they can get to work and school in a faster, smarter, and much greener way. Zeelo serves large businesses and independent schools and moves nearly 180,000 riders each month across the world. Zeelo's tech-optimised bus routes not only reduce carbon emissions by 78% by replacing 30 cars for every bus journey, but also offset 100% of each Zeelo bus journey. Its innovative transport management software system comprises a SaaS platform, a proprietary AI-enabled routing algorithm, and multiple consumer apps, live operations team and 24 / 7 customer service support (4.9 TrustPilot rating) that ensure people located in transport deserts have a regular, subsidised and sustainable bus service for their daily commute, wherever they are based. Headquartered in London with over 160 employees, an R&D team in Spain and live operations in the UK, US and South Africa, Zeelo was founded in 2016 by Sam Ryan, Barney Williams and Dani Ruiz. It closed its Series A in 2018 and has raised over US$ 30 million in funding, including VC-backed investment from ETF Partners, InMotion Ventures and Dynamo. The co-founders previously sold their pioneering ride-sharing app JumpIn to Addison Lee in 2014. For additional information, please visit www.zeelo.co

