30th Anniversary of Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Brand Apparel- Official Licensor 30th Year Edition from Skullman.com

Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Skullman® Basketball Tees 30th Anniversary 2022 Edition Released from Skullman.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Lithuania Tie Dye® Skullman uniforms became an international household icon when seen on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. They were created by a New York fashion designer so the Lithuanian Olympic Men's basketball team could have something fun to wear during the Olympics. But they ended up wearing them on the bronze medal platform for the world to see.

Official Licensor of the Original Lithuania Tie Dye Brand Apparel & Merchandise. 1992 © Copyright & Trademark® property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye® & the Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia and symbols are Official Brands and Licenses of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/ Exclusive Source/ Original Source. (PRNewswire)

Vintage editions sell for hundreds of dollars. Still popular after 30 years and are a sought after brand with collectors

Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one. The way-out warm-ups were created by New York art director & fashion designer Greg Speirs, started selling and became a hot collectible. Speirs saw it as an opportunity to help the team and chose to donate 100% of what would have been his profits to the team, at that point becoming the major funder of the team. https://www.pr.com/press-release/448933

The story was documented in the in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians' experiences behind the Iron Curtain. Aside from the hardships on the road to the Olympics, it celebrates the artist's famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms. http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/

Interview:

http://www.gregspeirs.com/greg-speirs-audio-interview-by-the-other-dream-team-documentary-film/

Skullman enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame:

http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm

"It represents what happens in freedom...people excel. Winning bronze was not only a victory in sports but symbolized triumphing over communism. Skullman symbolized coming up from the ashes. It's not dead but represents life and rebirth," added Speirs.

Marketed and promoted consistently for 30 years is the reason for the brand's popularity and longevity.

The brand is an independent property created by the designer, not part of another entity, stands alone as a unique brand owned by the designer from which all licensing rights originate.

Official 30th Anniversary Lithuania Tie Dye® at www.skullman.com

"The jersey's showcase on an international platform was a news event impacting popular culture. It had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it's viewed. We're grateful to Greg for that. The Tie Dyed Slammin® Skullman® became a legendary household icon," said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports®.

https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/

1992 © Copyright & ® Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia and symbols are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/ Original, Exclusive Source/ All rights reserved. www.skullman.com

CONTACT: Greg Speirs, greg@skullman.com

30th Anniversary Original Lithuania Tie Dye Skullman Fashion Hoodie front shown with embroidered Skullman trademark logo on lapel.1992 © Copyright & ® Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia and symbols are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/ Original, Exclusive Source/ All rights reserved (PRNewswire)

The 30th Anniversary Hoodies. The brand has been marketed and sold consistently for 30 years. The brand’s popularity and longevity is its collectability aspect. Slammin Skullman® became a household icon and legendary piece of sports fashion history The Slam-Dunking Skeleton is 1992 Copyright © & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton ® are trademarks & brands owned by Greg Speirs. All rights reserved. Official Licensor/Original source. (PRNewswire)

Greg Speirs, American fashion designer recognized for creating the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Slam Dunking Skeleton Tie Dyed Warm Ups and appeared in “The Other Dream Team” documentary film. Created the Royal “icicle” sleds for Prince Albert of Monaco for the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics and named to Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World. He created the 1970’s Rock Magazine Grooves. (PRNewswire)

Greg Speirs' 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye Skullman® basketball uniforms are now forever part of Lithuania folklore. Original Skullman t-shirts are available from www.skullman.com (1992 Copyright & ® Trademarks of Greg Speirs / Licensor). (PRNewsfoto/Skullman.com) (PRNewswire)

Skullman.com issues 30th Year Edition of Original 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye Skullman Basketball Jerseys (PRNewsfoto/Skullman.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skullman.com