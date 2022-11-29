IIF: Digital Investor Conference on the 7th of December - The International Investment Forum (IIF)

For the 5th time, the International Investment Forum (IIF) will offer first-hand information for investors, live and via Zoom.
HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Investment Forum (IIF) will take place on the 7th of December 2022, starting at 10:00 am (CET) | 04.00 am (ET) until 07:30 pm (CET) | 01:30 pm (ET).
The following companies from the green technology, biotechnology, IT, hydrogen, battery and materials technology, raw materials, rare earth's and energy sectors will present in 30-minute sessions:
Company
Speaker
Directlink Presentation
Robert Campbell, CEO Energy
Dennis Karp, Director
Felix Zander, Head of IR
Oliver Reisinger, CEO
Patrick Lowry, CEO
Arli Mujkic, CEO
Bernhard Wolf, Head of IR
Rainer Koppitz, CEO
John Passalacqua, CEO
Rob Stone, VP Corp Dev & Com
Dr. Moutih Rafei, VP R&D, Director
Jack Stoch, CEO
Lewis Black, CEO
Jenny-Claire Ganasi, CEO
Jim Payne, CEO
Jared Scharf, CEO
John Jeffrey, CEO
Uwe Ahrens, Mgmt. Board
Frederick Kozak, CEO
Further detailed information - last press release - can be found at http://www.ii-forum.com/press
Press Contact:
Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO
press@apaton.com
+49 511 6768 733
