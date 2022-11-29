InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Accessory for Credit/Debit Cards (TNO 149)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a functional and fashionable way to insert and remove a credit card from the payment machine at the gas station or store," said one of two inventors, from Slidell, La., "so we invented TELLY'S STILETTO CLIPS. Our design would increase convenience and it could help to prevent broken fingernails and eliminate the need for asking strangers to help with extracting a credit card."

The invention provides a practical means to easily insert and extract credit or debit cards from ATM or credit card payment machines. In doing so, it eliminates the usual hassles and difficulties. It also could enhance safety, convenience, fun and style. The invention features a unique and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially women with long acrylic nails. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

